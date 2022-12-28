Russell Wilson to Remain Broncos' QB amid Struggles, Interim HC Jerry Rosburg Says

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are going to stick with Russell Wilson for the final two games this season.

Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg announced Wilson will remain the starting quarterback to close out the 2022 campaign.

There have been calls throughout the season for the Broncos to bench the nine-time Pro Bowler amid his ongoing struggles.

Then-head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters in the lead-up to Denver's Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens there would not be any changes made "right now" at the quarterback position.

After the Broncos announced Hackett's firing on Monday, Wilson's status as the starter seemed like it might be more tenuous than ever. They can't even play for draft positioning because their first-round pick in the 2023 draft is going to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Wilson trade.

Denver's pick would be No. 3 overall based on the current standings. It could become the No. 1 pick if the Broncos lose their final two games plus the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears win their final two games.

Even though Wilson will finish the season as the starter, his long-term outlook in Denver could be very unclear. It would cost the team $107 million in dead-cap hits over the next two seasons combined if he is released.

If the Broncos want to try and salvage things with Wilson, they got an early start on the search for a new head coach.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday that people within the NFL expect Denver will "at least check" in on Sean Payton and "possibly make a major run at him."

Wilson's first season with the Broncos has been a massive disappointment. The 34-year-old is on pace to set career-lows in completion percentage (60.1) and passing touchdowns (12). He threw three interceptions in a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Denver finishes the season against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 8.