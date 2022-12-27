Aaron Rodgers: Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider Ending Season After Latest Concussion

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers was on the other sideline during Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa potentially suffered another concussion that put him in concussion protocol. On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller had some thoughts about what's next for Tagovailoa.

"It's probably time to maybe consider shutting it down," Rodgers said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "... As a competitor, it's the last thing you want. But at some point, you do start thinking about your cognitive function later in life."

He added: "I like the kid, I think he's a real good kid. I like the way he speaks and represents his team and goes about his business. … I just hope he gets the right help to make the right decision for him."

Any concussion concerns with Tagovailoa are going to draw more attention at this point.

He stumbled as he was getting up following a hit during a Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills but returned to the game after saying his back was to blame. However, he suffered a concussion and was hospitalized in a scary scene during a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals just four days later.

He did not return until Week 7.

The National Football League Players Association fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to let Tagovailoa return to the Bills game. The NFL and NFLPA also modified concussion protocols following an investigation into the situation.

Yet it seems like nobody spotted the latest injury to the Alabama product that happened during Miami's Christmas Day loss to the Packers.

Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in the fourth quarter alone after his head appeared to strike the turf in the first half.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the NFLPA is completing a standard review of the situation.

The Dolphins have just two games remaining in the regular season. They have lost four in a row following an 8-3 start and are just one game ahead of four challengers for the final AFC wild-card spot.