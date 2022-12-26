X

    Tua Tagovailoa in Concussion Protocol; Status for Dolphins' Game vs. Patriots TBD

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 26, 2022

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins attempts a pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been placed in the concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday.

    Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

    McDaniel said he's not sure when Tua suffered a concussion, but he's in protocol. During the game "nobody recognized anything with regard to" a hit. "It was something he met with doctors today and discussed some symptoms."

    Hal Habib @gunnerhal

    McDaniel: Not sure when Tua was injured. Mike was alerted to it a couple of hours ago. No one recognized issues during game.

    Previously, Tagovailoa most recently suffered an ankle injury at the end of his team's Week 13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, although it wasn't believed to be significant, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    Any injury involving the 24-year-old is a concern considering his past durability issues.

    Tagovailoa missed two games this season because of a concussion after injuries cost him four games in 2021. A hip issue at Alabama also led to a slow start to his NFL career after being drafted fifth overall in 2020.

    The left-hander has totaled 3,548 passing yards and 25 touchdowns through 13 games. He leads the NFL with a 105.5 passer rating.

    It's been a breakout year after throwing just 27 passing touchdowns in his first two seasons combined, totaling an 88.8 passer rating in that span.

    The Dolphins have Skylar Thompson and Teddy Bridgewater behind Tagovailoa on the depth chart, but the offense could suffer a setback without the starting quarterback, especially as Miami (8-7) fights for a postseason berth.

