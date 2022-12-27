X

    Kevin Durant Hyped by Twitter After Scoring 32 in Nets' Win over Darius Garland, Cavs

    Doric SamDecember 27, 2022

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been left out of the MVP conversation throughout the early part of the 2022-23 season, but he's quietly playing like the best player in the NBA.

    Durant had another strong performance in Monday's 125-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, dropping 32 points with nine rebounds and five assists to propel the Nets to their ninth straight victory. Brooklyn also jumped Cleveland for third place in the Eastern Conference.

    With Durant leading the way, Brooklyn shot a blistering 57.3 percent from the field. The 34-year-old shot 10-of-18 and hit five of his eight three-point attempts before he fouled out in the fourth quarter for the first time as a member of the Nets. He also passed Hall of Famer Tim Duncan for 15th place on the all-time scoring list during the game.

    Durant's running mate Kyrie Irving matched him with 32 points, and T.J. Warren had a season-high 23 points off the bench. Brooklyn needed every contribution it received to outlast a 46-point performance by Cleveland point guard Darius Garland.

    Fans and pundits on social media had a lot of good things to say about Durant after another impressive effort to keep Brooklyn's win streak alive:

    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    Kevin Durant is still Kevin Durant.

    Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast

    MVP KEVIN DURANT HAS COME TO PLAY TONIGHT

    Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

    Kevin Durant just passed Tim Duncan on the all-time scoring list. He's having an incredible season.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Kevin Durant tonight:<br><br>— Passed Tim Duncan in all-time points<br>— Passed Kobe Bryant in all-time threes <a href="https://t.co/6NBoGdDrTE">pic.twitter.com/6NBoGdDrTE</a>

    Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA

    Kevin Durant, the ultimate zone-buster

    Lucas Kaplan @LucasKaplan_

    It will never not be funny to watch Brooklyn destroy a zone by just sticking KD in the middle of it

    Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm

    Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving strolled into Cleveland and decided to not miss jumpshots. Kind of cool.

    Hayden Grove @H_Grove

    Kevin Durant was just chirping with a fan courtside, hit that three over Jarrett Allen and pointed at him... Cold. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a>

    NetsDaily @NetsDaily

    He has 32. You know who "he" is. He is Kevin Durant.

    Garland also received his share of praise online for his scoring outburst. The fourth-year floor general shot 14-of-20 from the field and added eight assists:

    Spencer Davies @SpinDavies

    Darius Garland left it all out there. A 46-spot on 14-for-20 from the field, made 13 of 15 free throws, dished out 8 dimes. Just not enough for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cavs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cavs</a> to get over the hump. Nets had an answer for everything, including some ice-cold, pure jumpers from Kyrie Irving, KD and Co.

    Brandon Jennings @Tuff__Crowd

    Darius Garland Hooping

    Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

    All-Star Darius Garland has entered the chat ...

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Darius Garland from Vanderbilt made the Nets sweat with 46 points on 14 of 20. At least one Klutch client is clutch.

    Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso

    Darius. Garland. <br><br>He has 42 points, and has been absolutely spectacular tonight.

    Anthony Lima @SportsBoyTony

    Great comeback, Garland finally summoned his powers which had been missing for over a month. <br><br>Big picture stuff - there's a world where Cavs could lose in first bc of wing deficiency. Nets have a coach now and they didn't guard Mobley/Allen/Stevens/Okoro<br><br>Get used to that look

    Its Cavalier @ItsCavalier_Pod

    Darius Garland's night:<br><br>46 Points <br>3 Rebounds<br>8 Assists<br>1 Steal<br>14/20 FG<br>5/7 3PT<br>13/15 FT<br>+6<br>40 minutes <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetEmKnow?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetEmKnow</a> <a href="https://t.co/Dkl9JbLUeD">pic.twitter.com/Dkl9JbLUeD</a>

    The Nets will look to keep their win streak going when they visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The Cavs will return to action on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers.

