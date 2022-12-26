Report: Cardinals' Budda Baker to Miss Rest of Season With Fractured Shoulder Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a fractured shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Baker played all of Sunday's game.

Baker, a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, has been a staple in the Arizona defense since being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Washington.

The 26-year-old has never missed more than two games in a season and played all of the 2021 campaign.

Earlier this season, Baker suffered a high ankle sprain and was expected to miss multiple weeks, but he worked through the injury and surprisingly didn't miss any time.

Baker was selected to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl this year and has posted two interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble, 111 tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits in 15 games.

With Baker sidelined, Chris Banjo and Charles Washington could see more playing time to end the season.

Baker's injury is certainly a tough blow for the Cardinals, though they have already been eliminated from playoff contention with a 4-11 record, fourth in the NFC West. So it wouldn't necessarily matter if Baker played.

Arizona will face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday before ending the season on Jan. 8 against the San Francisco 49ers.