NFL Rumors: Patriots' Mac Jones Won't Be Suspended for Low Hit on Bengals' Eli Apple

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly won't be suspended for his low hit on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple on Saturday, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, though he could be fined.

Jones appeared to go out of his way to take out Apple's legs after a Cincinnati fumble recovery. He was chasing linebacker Germaine Pratt, who had scooped up the ball, and then appeared to target Apple behind the play.