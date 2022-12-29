1 Prospect from Each Team in College Football Playoff with the Most to Gain

0 of 4

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff is the culmination of monthslong work for the players on the field, the coaches who prepared them and even the scouts who traversed the country evaluating the young men for the 2023 NFL draft.

"For me, just watching our guys give it their very best every day," Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters when asked what it meant to lead his team to the semifinals. "Whether we were in offseason winter conditioning, whether we're in spring practice, weight room, fall practice, just a bunch of guys that wanted to give it their very best, and then feel good about what they accomplished. And they've accomplished a lot."

Some of the best talent college football has to offer will be on display during the upcoming New Year's Eve contests, when the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes meet the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl and the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs battle the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. In fact, 15 of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest Top 100 will be featured.

The games will hold a significant amount of weight in their evaluations too. NFL general managers and scouts want to see how individuals react in the biggest moments against the best competition.

Standout performances will create positive momentum as the draft cycle continues, with specific prospects placed in a position to greatly enhance their standing. Four obvious candidates could see their stock skyrocket depending on how well they play in the biggest games of their collegiate careers.