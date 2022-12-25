X

    Eagles Twitter Blasts Team for Turnovers in Jalen Hurts' Absence in Loss to Cowboys

    Erin WalshDecember 25, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Gardner Minshew #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass during the first half in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
    Sam Hodde/Getty Images

    In a game where they could have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 on Saturday at AT&T Stadium to drop to 13-2 on the season.

    It was a very winnable game for the Gardner Minshew-led Eagles, but four turnovers, including two interceptions by Minshew, resulted in Philly dropping their second game of the season.

    Minshew completed 24-of-40 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions in the loss. He also fumbled once, as did running back Miles Sanders.

    Following the loss, NFL Twitter ripped the Eagles for their string of turnovers, three of which came in the second half:

    Pedro Rivera @PedroRiveraTV

    Two fumbles by the Eagles RB for absolutely no reason lost them this game. Oh well. Next week win and clinch, looking forward to having to Jalen coming back.

    John McMullen @JFMcMullen

    Turnovers did the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> in. Quez has to fight harder on the two picks, failed exchange to Boston looked more on the RB from TV, and Miles fumble was bad

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Eagles had no business losing this game….until they decided to lose game not protecting the rock.

    Tyrone Johnson @TyJohnsonNews

    Can't turn the ball over that much and expect to win. Eagles are the better team, but way too sloppy without Hurts. Sanders ball security &amp; Lane's injury status are main takeaways

    Bleeding Green Nation @BleedingGreen

    A lot of dumb mistakes in a game the Eagles should've won with a backup QB

    Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

    Like big picture, the eagles went to the wire on the road with a good team w it's back up QB. Nothing to lose your sh*t over. <br><br>What makes it annoying is the fact that the eagles absolutely gave that game away lol

    Smitty @SmittyBarstool

    Whatever. No reason it should've been that close with 4 turnovers. If they meet in the playoffs Dallas will lose by triple digits at the Linc with Hurts. Can't wait.<br><br>Now the Eagles clinch the NFC and a Top 10 pick next week at home vs the Saints. Christmas not ruined. I think.

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    Cowboys get 20 points off 4 Eagles turnovers. Defense holds them to a field goal again. <a href="https://t.co/eB1TDtpkRp">https://t.co/eB1TDtpkRp</a>

    Jeff Skversky @JeffSkversky

    4 turnovers by Eagles including 3 on their last 4 drives <a href="https://t.co/17N1rPKB3o">pic.twitter.com/17N1rPKB3o</a>

    Zach Berman @ZBerm

    Eagles have had only one other game this season with 4 turnovers. <br><br>It was their only loss of the season.

    The Eagles still have a very good chance of locking up the No. 1 seed, especially if Jalen Hurts returns to the lineup next weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

    Hurts missed Saturday's game with a shoulder injury. Before the matchup, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported the signal-caller would push to return to the field against the Saints if the Eagles lost to the Cowboys this week.

    Eagles Twitter Blasts Team for Turnovers in Jalen Hurts' Absence in Loss to Cowboys
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.