Lamar Jackson Out for Ravens in Week 18 Because of Knee Injury; Hopeful for Playoffs

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will remain out Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury suffered December 4, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday.

However, Jackson is considered "hopeful" for the start of the NFL playoffs.

The Ravens were able to allow Jackson to fully recover by clinching a playoff spot in Week 16's win over the Atlanta Falcons. Tyler Huntley played a majority of the snaps with Jackson out, but his status for Sunday is also in doubt because of a shoulder injury.

Jackson's injury has also been noteworthy given his contract status. The 2019 MVP is playing out the final year of his rookie contract and is a near-lock to receive the franchise tag in March if the two sides cannot reach an agreement.

This is the second straight season Jackson has missed at least four games because of injury.