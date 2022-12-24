MLB Rumors: Nathan Eovaldi Interests Padres, Angels in FA After Red Sox Stint

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

With most of the top free-agent starters off the board, Nathan Eovaldi is the best option available for teams still seeking help in the rotation.

Per WEEI's Rob Bradford, the Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres and at least one other team believed to be in the American League East are showing interest in Eovaldi.

Bradford noted the Boston Red Sox, who Eovaldi spent the past five seasons with, don't appear to be front-runners for the right-hander.

Eovaldi rejected the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer from Boston to become a free agent.

The Red Sox could use another starting pitcher. They are relying on Chris Sale to lead their rotation in 2023. He has only pitched 11 games in the big leagues since 2020 due to injuries.

Other rotation options for Boston right now include Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, James Paxton and Brayan Bello.

The Padres have already taken one player from the Red Sox this offseason after signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract. They could use one more starter with Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove and Nick Martinez in the top four spots.

Even though Arte Moreno is exploring a sale of the franchise, the Angels haven't been quiet this offseason. They have signed Tyler Anderson and Brandon Drury as free agents and acquired Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Adding Eovaldi to a rotation that already features Anderson, Shohei Ohtani, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and José Suarez would make the Angels' starting staff even more formidable.

Eovaldi had a 3.87 ERA in 109.1 innings over 20 starts with the Red Sox during the 2022 campaign. The 32-year-old has posted a 3.79 ERA with 350 strikeouts in 61 starts over the past three seasons.