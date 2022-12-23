Zach Wilson, 'Painful' Jets Offense Dragged by Twitter in TNF Loss to Jaguars

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The New York Jets started out the season with an offense predicated on running the ball to open up easy opportunities in the passing attack. But in recent weeks with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson under center, the team has struggled mightily to move the ball.

This was the case once again on Thursday Night Football, as the Jets stumbled to a 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in front of irate fans at MetLife Stadium. New York's losing streak is now at four games as its playoff chances continue to diminish.

Wilson threw for 92 yards and an interception on 9-of-18 passing as the home crowd rained down boos. His play was so bad that he was benched in the third quarter in favor of Chris Streveler, who was elevated from the practice squad prior to Thursday's game.

While the Jets failed to produce points, the offense undoubtedly had better energy with Streveler under center. The third-year signal-caller produced 90 passing yards and a team-high 54 rushing yards. Streveler's success was a further indictment on Wilson's shortcomings.

NFL Twitter didn't hold back in its criticism of Wilson and the Jets offense, as the team's effort was difficult for fans to watch:

As the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, Wilson entered the NFL with high expectations. However, it was clear early on that the 23-year-old would need time to develop, and it now appears that he's hit a brick wall in his progress.

With just two games left in the season, a once-promising year has turned bleak for the Jets. New York (7-8) has to hope that Mike White will be ready to return from his rib injury when the team returns to action on New Year's Day against the Seattle Seahawks (7-7).