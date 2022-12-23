X

    Zach Wilson, 'Painful' Jets Offense Dragged by Twitter in TNF Loss to Jaguars

    Doric SamDecember 23, 2022

    New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) reacts against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    The New York Jets started out the season with an offense predicated on running the ball to open up easy opportunities in the passing attack. But in recent weeks with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson under center, the team has struggled mightily to move the ball.

    This was the case once again on Thursday Night Football, as the Jets stumbled to a 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in front of irate fans at MetLife Stadium. New York's losing streak is now at four games as its playoff chances continue to diminish.

    Wilson threw for 92 yards and an interception on 9-of-18 passing as the home crowd rained down boos. His play was so bad that he was benched in the third quarter in favor of Chris Streveler, who was elevated from the practice squad prior to Thursday's game.

    While the Jets failed to produce points, the offense undoubtedly had better energy with Streveler under center. The third-year signal-caller produced 90 passing yards and a team-high 54 rushing yards. Streveler's success was a further indictment on Wilson's shortcomings.

    NFL Twitter didn't hold back in its criticism of Wilson and the Jets offense, as the team's effort was difficult for fans to watch:

    Alan Hahn @alanhahn

    This is absolutely painful to watch. The entire stadium is turning against the kid. The defense can't get off the field. The offense can't keep them on the sideline for more than 4 plays. Season is in desperation mode. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeFlight?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeFlight</a>

    Sean Fennessey @SeanFennessey

    Jets fans in this century never felt this bad about their QB play with Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith or Sam Darnold. Zach Wilson is truly the worst we've seen.

    Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs

    Jets' play calling is awful. Offensive line is bad. Wilson ain't it. Penalties are brutal. Can't manage clock. Other than that, we're loving what we're seeing.

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    It might sound like hyperbole to say Zach Wilson couldn't start in the XFL, but I'm honestly not sure if he'd start in the XFL or not. Taylor Heinicke is better than Wilson, and Heinicke was a backup in the previous iteration of the XFL. <a href="https://t.co/7ptg57eo3c">https://t.co/7ptg57eo3c</a>

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Zach Wilson has a nice arm and some athletic ability - but he has very little feel for playing quarterback. He's dangerously low on vision, accuracy, poise, touch, command and resilience. He's had his moments, but cannot sustain.

    Randy Wilkins @pamsson

    This Jets offense…isn't an offense.

    Brent Martineau @BrentASJax

    Jets can't get out of their own way right now on offense. Jets fans frustrated. Even the press box guy making announcements seems annoyed.

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> offense just seems so disjointed and disorganized tonight.

    James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

    Jets offense looks terrible. My goodness

    Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus

    On the bright side, this is the last time Zach Wilson ever starts a game for the Jets.

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> defense is not good. The conditions aren't great, but they weren't great when the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> played the Bears, either. Just as much wind. More rain. <br><br>This offense works. The players work. <br><br>It's not working right now with Zach Wilson. <br><br>I wonder if a change is needed.

    Jordan Zakarin @jordanzakarin

    The Jets only have themselves to blame for Zach Wilson. <br><br>In 2020, they were 0-13 and on track for the top pick in the draft... then won back-to-back games in weeks 15 and 16 to fall to the second overall pick. Idiotic.

    Jon Helmkamp @JonHelmkamp

    Saleh to the Jets front office about Zach Wilson. <a href="https://t.co/J5YbE48ugu">pic.twitter.com/J5YbE48ugu</a>

    AL Spaulding @ALSpaulding

    The NY Jets gave up already… Offense, Defense are just not vibing with Zach Wilson in there. This is a different team with him at the helm. Sad 😞

    RTP Bets @RTPBets

    Zach Wilson getting booed when the passing offense is the only thing even remotely working is pretty on brand for Jets fans

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    Zach Wilson's stats in back to back games against the Lions and Jaguars, two of the worst defenses in the NFL:<br><br>27/53 (50.9%), 409 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT.

    The Jet Press @TheJetPress

    If/once the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> bench Zach Wilson again, it's over. No coming back from that.

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    Rarely does regime get opportunity to swing again after missing on QB drafted as highly as Zach Wilson. Picked No. 2 &amp; done after 2 years? Death sentence. <br><br>Douglas' other picks &amp; Saleh's job with team as whole combats that. <br><br>But they have — have — to find QB this offseason

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Is it time for the Jets to move on from Zach Wilson? <a href="https://t.co/8QolAibSMo">pic.twitter.com/8QolAibSMo</a>

    As the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, Wilson entered the NFL with high expectations. However, it was clear early on that the 23-year-old would need time to develop, and it now appears that he's hit a brick wall in his progress.

    With just two games left in the season, a once-promising year has turned bleak for the Jets. New York (7-8) has to hope that Mike White will be ready to return from his rib injury when the team returns to action on New Year's Day against the Seattle Seahawks (7-7).

