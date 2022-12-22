Rob Gronkowski Says 2 NFL Teams Reached Out After 'I'm Kinda Bored' Tweet

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski might be retired, but the door apparently isn't closed on a return to the NFL.

On Wednesday, the legendary tight end tweeted, "I'm kinda bored," which appeared to be teasing a partnership with FanDuel he subsequently announced.

Those three words were enough to at least pique the interest of two NFL teams. Gronkowski said on Up & Adams that he heard from a pair of franchises along with others asking if he was plotting a comeback:

The 33-year-old remained coy when asked whether either of the teams was the New England Patriots or Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although Gronkowski walked away from the NFL this past summer, his first retirement only lasted the 2019 season. You wouldn't put it past him to get the itch to play again, especially at a late juncture in the campaign.

The four-time All-Pro remained an effective option in his second year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, too. He caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 appearances.

The old Gronk, who was arguably the most dominant tight end in history, is never coming back, but the older Gronk is basically a plug-and-play secondary target in any passing game.

But all signs indicate Gronkowski is planning to stay retired this time.