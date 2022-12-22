Jimbo Fisher: 'Absolute Joke' How Much Tampering Goes On in Transfer Portal

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher made his feelings clear about the amount of tampering going on in the NCAA's transfer portal as teams continue to navigate the NIL (name, image and likeness) era.

Fisher made his remarks during a National Signing Day press conference.

Fisher made it clear that he doesn't have any issue with players getting paid. Rather, he has a problem with the rules (or lack thereof) governing the system in place.

"I'm not saying being able to transfer is bad," Fisher said, per Dean Straka of 247Sports. "I'm not saying paying players bad. But the current status of the rules and the way it's done and how it's done? It's ridiculous. It's here. Everybody has the same issues and same problems."

He also expressed concern that teams who weren't abiding by the rules would continue to get rewarded.

"The ones that keep pushing the rules and breaking them will be rewarded," Fisher said. "And the others have to keep fighting, scratching and clawing to do things the right way. You can do it that way and win. Always have."

Fisher's own program went under the spotlight when Alabama head coach Nick Saban claimed that the Aggies "bought every player" in their No. 1 recruiting class of 2022.

"We didn't buy one player. A'ight?" Saban said last May, per Mike Rodak of AL.com. "But I don't know if we're going to be able to sustain that in the future, because more and more people are doing it. It's tough."

Fisher was so displeased with the comments that he soon called a press conference to address them. However, he said in October that the two had moved on.

Fisher also has a feud with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who got involved in this ordeal after making some remarks about the Aggies' alleged NIL dealings.

"We don't have the funding resources as some schools with the NIL deals," Kiffin said, per ESPN's Dave Wilson. "It's like dealing with salary caps. I joked I didn't know if Texas A&M incurred a luxury tax with how much they paid for their signing class."

Fisher later called Kiffin and Saban "clown acts" in response.

Kiffin had his own take on Fisher's NIL comments from Thursday.

This was a tough year for Fisher's program, which endured a host of injuries en route to a 5-7 season and a last-place finish in the SEC West. Alabama went 10-2 and just missed out on the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss started 7-0 but lost four of its last five to end at 8-4.