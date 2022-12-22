Patrick Mahomes Voted MVP over Jalen Hurts by Execs in NFL.com Awards Poll

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is trending toward his second MVP if the opinions of people inside the NFL are any indicator.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero canvased a group of 26 executives from around the league, and 16 of them selected Mahomes as this year's MVP. Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts was a distant second with 6.5 votes.

"The games when he is really on it, they're unbeatable. And it's him," one AFC executive said of Mahomes. "You could argue Hurts and [Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh] Allen, but whatever receivers they roll into K.C., he makes it work."

Mahomes is also the betting favorite (-310) for MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook followed by Hurts (+380) and the pair of Allen and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, who are both +900.

Some thought Kansas City might be taking a step backward after trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins and losing Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward from the secondary to free agency. Instead, the team is tied with the Bills for the best record in the AFC at 11-3.

Mahomes is also leading the NFL in passing yards (4,496), touchdowns (35) and QBR (79.8), per Pro Football Reference. His 321.1 yards per game are on pace to be the ninth-highest in a single season.

The five-time Pro Bowler is the closest thing to a cheat code in the NFL. The Chiefs rank 24th in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and have a fairly middling running game—they're 16th in average rushing yards (119.9)—led by Isiah Pacheco. But it doesn't seem to matter because of who's lining up under center.

In terms of team success, Hurts has a slight edge over Mahomes thanks to the Eagles' 13-1 record.

The 24-year-old has taken his game to another level in his third season as well. He has thrown for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions while running for 747 yards and 13 scores.

However, the odds of Hurts overtaking Mahomes aren't looking good. His status for Week 15 and beyond is a bit murky because of a shoulder sprain. He might have polished his MVP resume the best he can, but it still might not be good enough to surpass Mahomes.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.