Jalen Hurts Not Expected to Play vs. Cowboys Due to Shoulder Injury, Eagles HC Says

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss Saturday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Nick Sirianni indicated Gardner Minshew will likely be running the offense in Hurts' stead.

The NFL MVP candidate has led the Eagles to a 13-1 record by accounting for 35 touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing), 3,472 passing yards and 747 rushing yards.

He's proved to be a long-term solution at quarterback in Philadelphia, which has the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL.

Hurts has been a full-time starter for the team since taking over for Carson Wentz in December 2020. In two years, the 24-year-old has shown the potential to become one of the game's top superstars for the next decade-plus.

The former Alabama and Oklahoma star went through the vast majority of the season without the threat of potentially missing time as Philadelphia racked up the wins.

Unfortunately, he suffered a sprained right (throwing) shoulder during the third quarter of his team's 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18 after a tackle from defensive end Trevis Gipson.

He remained in the game and even uncorked a 68-yard pass to A.J. Brown late before running for a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Hurts finished out the contest, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he was in danger of missing the Cowboys game. Good news emerged, though, as Hurts' agent, Nicole Lynn, stated that they did not believe this was a long-term injury.

Sirianni offered hope that Hurts could play, however, while noting Minshew was preparing to suit up.

Hurts also said he had a shot.

Minshew is the next man up on the depth chart, and Ian Book sits behind him. The 26-year-old Minshew was the starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars for much of the 2019 and 2020 seasons before joining the Eagles as a backup in 2021. He has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 6,003 yards, 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 30 career games.