NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results After SaturdayDecember 24, 2022
NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results After Saturday
Several NFL teams on the brink of postseason berths battled for their playoff lives Saturday afternoon as the league kicked off a holiday slate of games that featured top franchises and some of the most prominent playmakers in the game.
Did Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and AJ Brown keep their teams in the proverbial drivers' seats as they chased No. 1 seeds? Were teams like Tennessee, New England, Seattle and Washington able to keep their playoff dreams alive against top-tier competition?
Find out with this recap of Saturday's Week 16 action, including updated playoff pictures, standings, and all of the day's scores.
Saturday Results
Early Games
Baltimore Ravens 17, Atlanta Falcons 9
New Orleans Saints 17, Cleveland Browns 10
Kansas City Chiefs 24, Seattle Seahawks 10
Carolina Panthers 37, Detroit Lions 23
Buffalo Bills 35, Chicago Bears 13
Minnesota Vikings 27, New York Giants 24
Houston Texans 19, Tennessee Titans 14
Afternoon Games
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday Night Football
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC, AFC Standings
- Philadelphia Eagles (13-1, clinched playoffs)
- Minnesota Vikings (12-3, clinched NFC North)
- San Francisco 49ers (10-4, clinched NFC West)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8, lead NFC South)
- Dallas Cowboys (10-4, clinched playoffs)
- New York Giants (8-6-1)
- Buffalo Bills (12-3, clinched AFC East)
- Kansas City Chiefs (12-3, clinched AFC West)
- Cincinnati Bengals (11-4, clinched playoffs)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8, lead AFC South)
- Baltimore Ravens (9-5, clinched playoffs)
- Los Angeles Chargers (8-6)
- Miami Dolphins (8-6)
NFC Playoff Picture
In the hunt: Washington Commanders (7-6-1), Seattle Seahawks (7-8), Detroit Lions (7-8), Green Bay Packers (6-8)
AFC Playoff Picture
In the hunt: New England Patriots (7-8), Tennessee Titans (7-8), New York Jets (7-8), Las Vegas Raiders (6-8), Cleveland Browns (6-9)
AFC Playoff Picture
Following the first part of Saturday's slate of games, nothing much changed in the AFC playoff picture as the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs all won early games stay in the same positions they were entering Week 16.
The Chiefs were the most dominant, earning a two-touchdown win over a playoff-hopeful Seattle. At the same time, the Bills pulled away late against Chicago and the Bengals narrowly avoided a come-from-behind upset attempt at the hands of the Patriots.
Cincinnati will host Buffalo next week in one of the marquee match-ups of the season, with the top spot in the conference at play.
Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champions will have to avoid a sputtering offense the likes of which allowed the Pats erase a 22-0 deficit and come within a play here or there of dealing a major blow to the Bengals' chances of a first-round bye.
The Baltimore Ravens stayed alive not only in their pursuit of a playoff berth but, also, in the hunt for the AFC North title. That division may not be determined until Week 18 and a January 8 showdown with the aforementioned Bengals.
NFC Playoff Picture
After erasing a 33-point deficit and clinching a spot in the playoffs, the Minnesota Vikings could have taken Saturday off, afforded a letdown game or even rested key starters. Instead, the NFC North champions kept the proverbial foot on the gas,
They overcame a double-tough New York Giants team that appeared to be trending toward a win after Saquon Barkley tied the game late with a 27-yard score. Kirk Cousins played a clean game, leading the Vikings' offense with 299 yards and three touchdowns while Dalvin Cook added 64 yards on 14 rushes.
The Giants remain in playoff contention and hold the edge over the next in line, but will be paying close attention the outcome of division rivals Washington Commanders vs. San Francisco 49ers in the late slate of games.
The Giants hold the tiebreaker over Washington by way of their Sunday Night Football victory in Week 15.
The Detroit Lions, one of the hotter on-the-bubble teams in the NFL, suffered a playoff setback Saturday by way of their 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers in which the one-two punch of D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard led a rushing attack that exploited the Lions defense to the tune of 320 yards.