NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results After Saturday

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Following the first part of Saturday's slate of games, nothing much changed in the AFC playoff picture as the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs all won early games stay in the same positions they were entering Week 16.

The Chiefs were the most dominant, earning a two-touchdown win over a playoff-hopeful Seattle. At the same time, the Bills pulled away late against Chicago and the Bengals narrowly avoided a come-from-behind upset attempt at the hands of the Patriots.

Cincinnati will host Buffalo next week in one of the marquee match-ups of the season, with the top spot in the conference at play.

Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champions will have to avoid a sputtering offense the likes of which allowed the Pats erase a 22-0 deficit and come within a play here or there of dealing a major blow to the Bengals' chances of a first-round bye.

The Baltimore Ravens stayed alive not only in their pursuit of a playoff berth but, also, in the hunt for the AFC North title. That division may not be determined until Week 18 and a January 8 showdown with the aforementioned Bengals.