NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2023: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2023: Voting Results and Full List of Players AnnouncedDecember 22, 2022
The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games have been announced.
This year's Pro Bowl will look a lot different. This year will feature a week-long football celebration with skills competitions and a flag football game between AFC and NFC teams.
The game will take place on Feb. 5 from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders.
Here's a look at this year's rosters, which were announced Wednesday.
NFC
Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles; Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
Running Backs
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)
Wide Receivers
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys; Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders)
Tight Ends
George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) and T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings)
Offensive Tackles
Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Guards
Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys; Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Centers
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles; Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions)
Defensive Ends
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers; DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
Interior Linemen
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Outside Linebackers
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Inside/Middle Linebackers
Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints
Cornerbacks
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles; Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys; Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Free Safety
Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks
Strong Safeties
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers
Long Snapper
Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings
Punter
Tress Way, Washington Commanders
Kicker
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
Return Specialist
KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
Special Teamer
Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders
AFC
Quarterbacks
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Running Backs
Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback
Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
Wide Receivers
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills; Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight Ends
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
Offensive Tackles
Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans; Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins; Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Guards
Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts; Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs
Centers
Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs; Mitch Morse (Buffalo Bills)
Defensive Ends
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Interior Linemen
Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Outside Linebackers
Matt Judon, New England Patriots; Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Inside Linebackers
Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets
Cornerbacks
Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
Free Safety
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong Safeties
Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
Long Snapper
Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans
Punter
Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs
Kicker
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Return Specialist
Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens
Special Teamer
Justin Hardee, New York Jets
Notes
Some obvious names made the list, including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who has amassed 13 sacks this year after registering the same number last season. He still have three games to go, however, as he searches for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald made his ninth Pro Bowl in as many NFL seasons, and San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa (NFL-high 15.5 sacks) will be headed back as well.
On the other side of the ball, the top three AFC teams (the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals) are all represented at quarterback with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, respectively.
Those three squads each have a host of talent represented as well. Of note, the No. 1 target for each signal-caller (Stefon Diggs, Travis Kelce and Ja'Marr Chase) are headed to the Pro Bowl Games as well.
For the NFC, NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts leads the list of quarterbacks. The Philadelphia Eagles superstar has accounted for 35 touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing) for his 13-1 squad. He's joined by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who has enjoyed a breakout season at the age of 31.
Some notable snubs include San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who is No. 2 in the NFC (and No. 1 among running backs) in scrimmage yards (1,550). He's also scored 10 touchdowns this season and helped San Francisco win seven straight games and earn the NFC West title.
On defense, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry certainly made his case to make the Pro Bowl Games, but he won't be part of them this year. He's been a shutdown corner for Philly this year en route to helping guide the team to a 13-1 record. An NFL-high eight Eagles made the Pro Bowl, though, so Philadelphia was still well-represented.
Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS
James Bradberry is a Pro Bowl snub. <br><br>Opposing QBs have the lowest passer rating targeting him in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> (min. 50 attempts). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>
The Pro Bowl Games will take place between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, so the AFC and NFC representatives for the Lombardi Trophy won't be taking part. However, there will still be plenty of star talent in Vegas as the NFL shifts to a new Pro Bowl approach.