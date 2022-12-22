NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2023: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games have been announced.

This year's Pro Bowl will look a lot different. This year will feature a week-long football celebration with skills competitions and a flag football game between AFC and NFC teams.

The game will take place on Feb. 5 from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders.

Here's a look at this year's rosters, which were announced Wednesday.

NFC

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles; Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Running Backs

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)

Wide Receivers

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys; Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders)

Tight Ends

George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) and T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings)

Offensive Tackles

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Offensive Guards

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys; Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Centers

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles; Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions)

Defensive Ends

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers; DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

Interior Linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Outside Linebackers

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Inside/Middle Linebackers

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Cornerbacks

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles; Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys; Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Free Safety

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks

Strong Safeties

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Long Snapper

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

Punter

Tress Way, Washington Commanders

Kicker

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Return Specialist

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

Special Teamer

Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

AFC

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Running Backs

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills; Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Offensive Tackles

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans; Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins; Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive Guards

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts; Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs

Centers

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs; Mitch Morse (Buffalo Bills)

Defensive Ends

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior Linemen

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Outside Linebackers

Matt Judon, New England Patriots; Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Inside Linebackers

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

Cornerbacks

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

Free Safety

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong Safeties

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Long Snapper

Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans

Punter

Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

Kicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Return Specialist

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

Special Teamer

Justin Hardee, New York Jets

Notes

Some obvious names made the list, including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who has amassed 13 sacks this year after registering the same number last season. He still have three games to go, however, as he searches for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald made his ninth Pro Bowl in as many NFL seasons, and San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa (NFL-high 15.5 sacks) will be headed back as well.

On the other side of the ball, the top three AFC teams (the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals) are all represented at quarterback with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, respectively.

Those three squads each have a host of talent represented as well. Of note, the No. 1 target for each signal-caller (Stefon Diggs, Travis Kelce and Ja'Marr Chase) are headed to the Pro Bowl Games as well.

For the NFC, NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts leads the list of quarterbacks. The Philadelphia Eagles superstar has accounted for 35 touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing) for his 13-1 squad. He's joined by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who has enjoyed a breakout season at the age of 31.

Some notable snubs include San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who is No. 2 in the NFC (and No. 1 among running backs) in scrimmage yards (1,550). He's also scored 10 touchdowns this season and helped San Francisco win seven straight games and earn the NFC West title.

On defense, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry certainly made his case to make the Pro Bowl Games, but he won't be part of them this year. He's been a shutdown corner for Philly this year en route to helping guide the team to a 13-1 record. An NFL-high eight Eagles made the Pro Bowl, though, so Philadelphia was still well-represented.

The Pro Bowl Games will take place between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, so the AFC and NFC representatives for the Lombardi Trophy won't be taking part. However, there will still be plenty of star talent in Vegas as the NFL shifts to a new Pro Bowl approach.