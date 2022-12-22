X

    NFL Pro Bowl Selections 2023: Voting Results and Full List of Players Announced

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 22, 2022

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game at TIAA Bank Field on December 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
    Mike Carlson/Getty Images

    The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games have been announced.

    This year's Pro Bowl will look a lot different. This year will feature a week-long football celebration with skills competitions and a flag football game between AFC and NFC teams.

    The game will take place on Feb. 5 from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders.

    Here's a look at this year's rosters, which were announced Wednesday.

    NFC

    Quarterbacks

    Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles; Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks; Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

    Running Backs

    Saquon Barkley, New York Giants; Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

    Fullback

    Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)

    Wide Receivers

    Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings; A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys; Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders)

    Tight Ends

    George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) and T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings)

    Offensive Tackles

    Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles; Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Offensive Guards

    Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys; Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles; Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

    Centers

    Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles; Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions)

    Defensive Ends

    Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers; DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

    Interior Linemen

    Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

    Outside Linebackers

    Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys; Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

    Inside/Middle Linebackers

    Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers; Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

    Cornerbacks

    Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles; Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys; Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

    Free Safety

    Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks

    Strong Safeties

    Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

    Long Snapper

    Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

    Punter

    Tress Way, Washington Commanders

    Kicker

    Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

    Return Specialist

    KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

    Special Teamer

    Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

    AFC

    Quarterbacks

    Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills; Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

    Running Backs

    Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns; Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

    Fullback

    Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

    Wide Receivers

    Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills; Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders; Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

    Tight Ends

    Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

    Offensive Tackles

    Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans; Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins; Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs

    Offensive Guards

    Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts; Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs

    Centers

    Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs; Mitch Morse (Buffalo Bills)

    Defensive Ends

    Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders; Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

    Interior Linemen

    Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

    Outside Linebackers

    Matt Judon, New England Patriots; Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

    Inside Linebackers

    Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets

    Cornerbacks

    Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

    Free Safety

    Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

    Strong Safeties

    Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

    Long Snapper

    Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans

    Punter

    Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

    Kicker

    Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

    Return Specialist

    Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

    Special Teamer

    Justin Hardee, New York Jets

    Notes

    Some obvious names made the list, including Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who has amassed 13 sacks this year after registering the same number last season. He still have three games to go, however, as he searches for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

    Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald made his ninth Pro Bowl in as many NFL seasons, and San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa (NFL-high 15.5 sacks) will be headed back as well.

    On the other side of the ball, the top three AFC teams (the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals) are all represented at quarterback with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, respectively.

    Those three squads each have a host of talent represented as well. Of note, the No. 1 target for each signal-caller (Stefon Diggs, Travis Kelce and Ja'Marr Chase) are headed to the Pro Bowl Games as well.

    For the NFC, NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts leads the list of quarterbacks. The Philadelphia Eagles superstar has accounted for 35 touchdowns (22 passing, 13 rushing) for his 13-1 squad. He's joined by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who has enjoyed a breakout season at the age of 31.

    Some notable snubs include San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who is No. 2 in the NFC (and No. 1 among running backs) in scrimmage yards (1,550). He's also scored 10 touchdowns this season and helped San Francisco win seven straight games and earn the NFC West title.

    On defense, Eagles cornerback James Bradberry certainly made his case to make the Pro Bowl Games, but he won't be part of them this year. He's been a shutdown corner for Philly this year en route to helping guide the team to a 13-1 record. An NFL-high eight Eagles made the Pro Bowl, though, so Philadelphia was still well-represented.

    Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS

    James Bradberry is a Pro Bowl snub. <br><br>Opposing QBs have the lowest passer rating targeting him in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> (min. 50 attempts). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a>

    The Pro Bowl Games will take place between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, so the AFC and NFC representatives for the Lombardi Trophy won't be taking part. However, there will still be plenty of star talent in Vegas as the NFL shifts to a new Pro Bowl approach.

