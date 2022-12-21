5-Star OT Kadyn Proctor Flips Commitment to Alabama from Iowa

Justin Ford/Getty Images

An already-stacked recruiting class for Alabama got even better on Wednesday with the addition of offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

Proctor announced on Twitter he was going to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide after previously committing to the University of Iowa:

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Proctor is a 5-star prospect, No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 12 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class. He's listed at 6'7" and 330 pounds.

Proctor announced in June he was going to play for the Hawkeyes. The Southeast Polk High School star is from Des Moines and would have been a huge addition for head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Speaking to John Steppe of The Gazette on Tuesday after flipping his commitment, Proctor said he "felt like I was settling" when he gave a verbal pledge to the Hawkeyes.

"I don't want to come into the school and everybody thinks that I'm one of the best players there already," he added. "I want to grow. That's not how I grow. I got to get hit in the mouth before I can grow."

Proctor also noted Alabama's coaching staff continued "checking in on me and my family" after he initially committed to Iowa.

The race for the No. 1 recruiting class is currently between Alabama and Georgia. The Crimson Tide have the edge in 247Sports' composite rankings with 318.58 points, including four 5-star recruits and 20 4-star recruits.

Georgia is in second place with 303.99 point and 21 4- and 5-star recruits.

Saban and his staff are the best in the country at reloading with elite talent every single year. Alabama's consistent success certainly appealed to a player like Proctor, who by his own admission wanted a situation that would challenge him.

It seems like missing out on the College Football Playoff this season is not sitting well with Saban. Even with the potential loss of key players like Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. from the roster, the Crimson Tide are going to have more than enough talent to be one of the best teams in the country again in 2023.