Jalen Brunson's All-Star Credentials Praised by Fans as Knicks Cruise Past Warriors

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

After signing with the New York Knicks this past offseason, point guard Jalen Brunson didn't take long to prove himself to be an All-Star-caliber player.

Brunson showcased his credentials once again by leading the Knicks to a 132-94 blowout victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The 26-year-old put up 21 points and five assists, all in just three quarters, to power New York to its eighth straight win and its first home win over Golden State since 2013.

Brunson has now scored over 20 points in four straight games. His recent performances have propelled him to be one of the best point guards in the Eastern Conference.

After another strong showing on Tuesday, NBA Twitter showered Brunson with praise, with some fans calling for him to earn his first trip to the All-Star Game:

The Knicks had been starving for a reliable point guard for quite some time before signing Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract in July. After spending the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks playing behind star point guard Luka Dončić, the Villanova product chose to join a situation where he'd be the unquestioned floor general.

Betting on himself has paid dividends for Brunson, as he is averaging career-highs of 20.8 points and 6.2 assists for the hottest team in the NBA. If he keeps playing like this, New York will have a strong chance at returning to the postseason this year.

The Knicks will look to keep the momentum going and extend their win streak when they welcome the Toronto Raptors (13-18) to town on Wednesday.