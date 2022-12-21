X

    Jalen Brunson's All-Star Credentials Praised by Fans as Knicks Cruise Past Warriors

    Doric SamDecember 21, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 20: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter of the game at Madison Square Garden on December 20, 2022 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    After signing with the New York Knicks this past offseason, point guard Jalen Brunson didn't take long to prove himself to be an All-Star-caliber player.

    Brunson showcased his credentials once again by leading the Knicks to a 132-94 blowout victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. The 26-year-old put up 21 points and five assists, all in just three quarters, to power New York to its eighth straight win and its first home win over Golden State since 2013.

    Brunson has now scored over 20 points in four straight games. His recent performances have propelled him to be one of the best point guards in the Eastern Conference.

    After another strong showing on Tuesday, NBA Twitter showered Brunson with praise, with some fans calling for him to earn his first trip to the All-Star Game:

    Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 @Kazeem

    Jalen Brunson shouldn't just be an all star. He should start.

    The Knicks Wall @TheKnicksWall

    Jalen Brunson is a master of his craft… and an All Star

    Jalen Brunson's All-Star Credentials Praised by Fans as Knicks Cruise Past Warriors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

    Jalen Brunson went from overpaid to underpaid real quick

    🔌 @Hospey

    The fact that we got Brunson on a descending deal and will only be making 24 million in 2025 is INSANE. Dude is worth every penny so far

    Phill @MeekPhill_

    I wish the Knicks gave Jalen Brunson more money.

    Big Knick Energy @BigKnickEnergy_

    This is Jalen Brunson's basketball team. <a href="https://t.co/9nuB2hM5gt">pic.twitter.com/9nuB2hM5gt</a>

    KNICKS ON MSG @KnicksMSGN

    Shaq on Jalen Brunson: <a href="https://t.co/aOSHZLPrf1">pic.twitter.com/aOSHZLPrf1</a>

    Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes

    JALEN BRUNSON IS THE BEST POINT GUARD IN THE ARENA TONIGHT

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Jalen Brunson's urgency to create a good spot-up 3 and get a two-for-one is just good offense. Brunson's brought a whole lot more than scoring to the Knicks.

    WarriorsMuse @WarriorsMuse

    Jalen Brunson revenge game

    Bonta Hill @BontaHill

    Whenever Brunson sees Klay in front of him, he's attacking at him at will.

    KnicksNation @KnicksNation

    Jalen Brunson has just been automatic from three point range lately. Sheesh!

    Let's Talk Knicks (LTK) @LetsTalkKnicks_

    I am going remind the NBA again:<br><br>Jalen Brunson is very good at basketball.

    Shaun From TKW @iHateShaun

    I love Jalen Brunson so much bro

    nmz @nmzhoops

    Jalen Brunson is such a joy to watch.<br><br>He's in such command of everything on the floor, never rushed or hurried.<br><br>Almost every time he gets a paint touch he's able to mix together hesitations, pivots, &amp; upfakes to find a quality look.<br><br>One of the craftiest in the game today.

    The Strickland @TheStrickland

    Jalen Brunson gotta be top-five among tough guys in the NBA

    Alex B. @KnicksCentral

    Jalen Brunson is like a coach on the floor, rushes the ref to inbound it quickly to catch the Warriors sleeping, which lead to an easy RJ lay up<br><br>LOVE IT

    Jay Knicky TKW @JayKnicky

    If Jalen Brunson is not an all star, IT IS OUR FAULT!!

    The Knicks had been starving for a reliable point guard for quite some time before signing Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract in July. After spending the first four years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks playing behind star point guard Luka Dončić, the Villanova product chose to join a situation where he'd be the unquestioned floor general.

    Betting on himself has paid dividends for Brunson, as he is averaging career-highs of 20.8 points and 6.2 assists for the hottest team in the NBA. If he keeps playing like this, New York will have a strong chance at returning to the postseason this year.

    The Knicks will look to keep the momentum going and extend their win streak when they welcome the Toronto Raptors (13-18) to town on Wednesday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.