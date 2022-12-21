Reggie Bush Slams Outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert over Heisman Trophy Scandal

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Reggie Bush has made no secret of his desire to get his Heisman Trophy back, and he called out outgoing NCAA president Mark Emmert on Tuesday.

Bush took to Twitter to air out his frustration with the Heisman Trust and Emmert, who is set to cede his position to Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker in 2023.

Bush was infamously stripped of his Heisman Trophy in 2010 after an investigation into the USC football program determined that he received improper benefits during his time at the university. Emmert became NCAA president shortly after the investigation was completed.

After the implementation of name, image and likeness deals allowed players to make money while in college, Bush felt like he was entitled to his trophy being returned.

In July 2021, he released a statement saying that he reached out to the NCAA and the Heisman Trust in an attempt to get his award reinstated along with his college records. An NCAA spokesperson told 247Sports at that time that "previous penalties, including those that are several years old, will not be reevaluated or reconsidered based on the recent changes to NIL rules."

Bush revealed in September that he had not given up on his quest, but the trust had not been amenable to his efforts to get his Heisman back. On Saturday, he posted another tweet calling out Emmert and the NCAA:

In his Heisman-winning season with the Trojans in 2005, Bush ran for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns. He amassed 3,169 rushing yards and 1,301 receiving yards during his collegiate career. After 10 years away from USC, the university welcomed Bush back in June 2021.