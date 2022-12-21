B/R Pound-for-Pound Boxing Rankings for December

0 of 10

Ayman Yaqoob/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

Families are gathering. Presents are waiting.

Fight fans and watchers of all stripes and affiliations are scrolling back through 2022 and thinking about the best of the best as the calendar nears its end.

And what would the B/R combat team be if it didn't join in?

Though many fighters from November's pound-for-pound boxing list have hung on for a place in December, there's been a fair bit of change.

It's all part of the perpetual debate over the best of the best regardless of weight, and our rubric for the rankings includes recent fight results, past performances and input from other respected sources, including The Ring and Boxing Scene, among others.

Scroll through to see what we came up with, and drop a line with your own thoughts in the comments.