2023 NFL Draft: Biggest Risers/Fallers Going into Bowl Season

0 of 8

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

College football's bowl season is in full swing, but a large swath of future NFL players won't be participating. Instead, they'll be continuing to prepare for the 2023 NFL draft in April.

Regardless of which NFL prospects suit up in bowl games, evaluations remain ongoing based on what individuals put on tape between September until now. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department—consisting of Brandon Thorn, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Matt Holder—has been toiling away on its draft grades for prospects from around the country.

As B/R's draft board continues to take shape, it's time to look at players who improved or hurt their stock the most.

Each scout identified one player that fell into each category from their position groups based on what they've seen to date. Among those included, a running back from Texas not named Bijan Robinson opened eyes, while one of the class' premium cornerbacks may have more concerns than initially thought.

Read on to find out which prospects have surprised or didn't live up to expectations as the new year looms.