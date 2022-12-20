MLB Rumors: Michael Conforto Interests Rangers, Blue Jays, More in Free Agency

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Veteran outfielder Michael Conforto has not played since the 2021 season, but he still has interest in free agency.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that three teams are pursuing Conforto.

"The Rangers, seeking an impact bat in left field, are among the teams with interest, along with the Mets and Blue Jays," Rosenthal wrote.

Conforto made his MLB debut in 2015 and played seven years with the Mets. The 2021 season featured some of the worst numbers he's ever recorded, including a career-low slugging percentage of .384. He declined a qualifying offer to test free agency last offseason.

In April, Conforto's agent, Scott Boras, announced that the now-29-year-old underwent shoulder surgery and would not be ready to play until 2023. Conforto spent the year unsigned.

Rosenthal noted that some teams are "concerned about his ability to throw at full strength." Conforto also might not be able to play in the outfield every day, which could affect interest in him.

"If Conforto requires time at designated hitter, he might be less attractive to clubs that want more of a full-time outfielder," Rosenthal wrote.

In his career, Conforto has hit .255/.356/.468 with 132 home runs and 396 RBI. If he's healthy, he can contribute to any team.