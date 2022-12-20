Twitter Deems Lakers 'Brutal to Watch' with LeBron James, More Out in Loss to Suns

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were without their star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, and the game played out exactly as expected.

The depleted Lakers limped to a 130-104 loss in a game where they trailed by as many as 27 points. Los Angeles allowed Phoenix to blow the game open early, as the team didn't hold a lead after the 8:25 mark of the first quarter.

Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting. Kendrick Nunn added 17 points off the bench, while Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant chipped in 16 points apiece.

Los Angeles was doomed by its defense, as the Suns shot 51.3 percent from beyond the arc and got at least 15 points from all five of their starters. Chris Paul turned back the clock with a 28-point, eight-assist performance to lead the way.

Fans on social media let loose on the Lakers for their ugly performance on Monday night:

While Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury, the Lakers have to hope that James and Westbrook return to the court sooner rather than later so they can try to stay afloat in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles (13-17) will look to bounce back when it visits the Sacramento Kings (16-12) on Wednesday.