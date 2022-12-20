X

    Twitter Deems Lakers 'Brutal to Watch' with LeBron James, More Out in Loss to Suns

    Doric SamDecember 20, 2022

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 19: (L-R) Russell Westbrook #0, Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers watch from the bench during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on December 19, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers were without their star trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns, and the game played out exactly as expected.

    The depleted Lakers limped to a 130-104 loss in a game where they trailed by as many as 27 points. Los Angeles allowed Phoenix to blow the game open early, as the team didn't hold a lead after the 8:25 mark of the first quarter.

    Dennis Schroder led the Lakers with 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting. Kendrick Nunn added 17 points off the bench, while Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant chipped in 16 points apiece.

    Los Angeles was doomed by its defense, as the Suns shot 51.3 percent from beyond the arc and got at least 15 points from all five of their starters. Chris Paul turned back the clock with a 28-point, eight-assist performance to lead the way.

    Fans on social media let loose on the Lakers for their ugly performance on Monday night:

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    I know the Lakers have a ton of guys out, but even bearing that in mind, their current bench unit is BRUTAL to watch. Suns up 19

    Twitter Deems Lakers 'Brutal to Watch' with LeBron James, More Out in Loss to Suns
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    David Brandt @davidbrandtAP

    Suns 68, Lakers 44. Halftime.<br><br>Suns shooting 50% from the field and have a 30-16 rebounding advantage. <br><br>To be honest, doesn't look like the Lakers are super excited to be here.

    Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 @SGVNSports

    The Lakers load managing games when they're 13-16 is embarrassing.

    Kevin Zimmerman @KZimmermanAZ

    What is the Lakers offense? One PNR action and then random.<br><br>On defense they are running a zone that refuses ro guard the guy holding the ball on top of the arc?

    DTLF @DantheLakersFAN

    This game is dedicated to all the folks who say "the Lakers are better without LeBron"...

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    Patrick Beverley just "too smalled" Chris Paul. Suns lead 70-47.

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    Lakers down 68-44 at the half <a href="https://t.co/mJ5IFMRNcI">pic.twitter.com/mJ5IFMRNcI</a>

    Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom

    Lakers playing a lot of 1-on-1 today. Life's hard without Bron and Russ' playmaking. Nobody on the team has more than 2 assists.

    andrew leezus @AndrewLeezus

    It has been 571 days since the Los Angeles Lakers have beaten the Phoenix Suns.

    While Davis is expected to miss multiple weeks with a foot injury, the Lakers have to hope that James and Westbrook return to the court sooner rather than later so they can try to stay afloat in the Western Conference.

    Los Angeles (13-17) will look to bounce back when it visits the Sacramento Kings (16-12) on Wednesday.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.