Aaron Rodgers Names Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Steve Young, Brett Favre as Best QBs Ever

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

During an appearance on Serge Ibaka's show How Hungry Are You?, Aaron Rodgers revealed his list of the top five quarterbacks of all time.

The Green Bay Packers star initially said he would not include himself, but Ibaka convinced him to do so. Rodgers then named the other four: Hall of Famers Joe Montana, Steve Young, Brett Favre and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady.

Rodgers also revealed he would pick Brady as the greatest ever because of his seven championship rings.

"I mean I think, greatest quarterback? I think you gotta go by championships, probably. So that'd be Tom," he said.

Despite his initial refusal to put himself in the top five, Rodgers also told Ibaka he considers himself to be the best Packers quarterback of all time above Favre. It's clear that the four-time NFL MVP knows where he stands among the greats in league history.