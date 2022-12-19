Aaron Rodgers Says He's Best Packers QB of All Time: Who Wouldn't Say Themselves?

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers appeared on Serge Ibaka's show How Hungry Are You? and was asked who the best quarterback was in Green Bay Packers history, himself or Brett Favre.

Rodgers initially said Bart Starr but was pressed by Ibaka to answer the original question. After thinking it over, Rodgers said, "Me. Who's not going to say yourself?" (3:00 mark)

From a statistical perspective, it's certainly up for debate.

Favre's 61,655 passing yards with the Packers are the most in franchise history. Rodgers is No. 2, with 58,224. Meanwhile, Rodgers is the franchise leader in touchdown passes (471), with Favre in second (442). Rodgers also has a superior completion percentage (65.3 percent) compared to Favre (61.4 percent).

They are equal in Super Bowl wins, with one apiece. Favre has more regular-season wins as a Packer (160) than Rodgers (144), but the latter has a higher winning percentage (66.0 percent to 62.3 percent). Favre also has 12 playoff wins, compared to Rodgers' 11.

Rodgers has the slightest of edges in the accolades department, however, as a four-time MVP, 10-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection. Favre was a three-time MVP, 11-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Favre is a current Hall of Famer. Rodgers will be a first-ballot selection upon his retirement.

Rodgers has spent 18 seasons in Green Bay, though the first three were as Favre's backup. Favre was a Packer for 16 seasons before stints with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

The answer, for some, may come down to play style. Favre was exciting as a gunslinger, but he was also loose with the ball, throwing for the most interceptions (286) in Packers history by an enormous margin (Lynn Dickey is second, with 151).

Rodgers doesn't have the same swashbuckling aura about his play, but he rarely beats himself, with only 102 career picks and just two seasons with double-digit interception totals. His nine interceptions this season are equivalent to his totals from the 2020 and 2021 seasons combined and the most he's thrown since 2010.

So it comes down to a matter of opinion. It's tough to blame Rodgers for choosing himself.