Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Jefferson Headline 2023 Pro Bowl Fan Voting After Final Tally

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins are trending in the wrong direction with three straight losses, but he can at least take solace in the fact he has plenty of fan support.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared the final AFC and NFC vote-getters for each position for the Pro Bowl, and the Dolphins signal-caller leads all players. He is joined by teammate Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings in the top five:

The full rosters will be announced Wednesday, but these players have the inside track on landing roster spots.

As Rapoport noted, the fan vote accounts for one-third of the decision-making formula. Coaches and players account for the other two-thirds, but players such as Mahomes, Jefferson and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who are all in starting position after the fan votes were tallied, will surely be named to the rosters.

Tagovailoa is primed to make the first Pro Bowl of his career during a season in which he has led the Dolphins into playoff position at 8-6. He has completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,238 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Throwing to the likes of Hill and Jaylen Waddle has certainly helped. The former is looking to make the seventh Pro Bowl of his career.

Yet it is a credit to Mahomes, Kelce and the infrastructure in place with the Chiefs that Hill's former team hasn't lost much of a step even without arguably the most dynamic wide receiver in the league.

Kansas City is 11-3 and tied with the Buffalo Bills in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye. Kelce has 91 catches for 1,144 yards and a league-best 12 touchdowns as a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.

While the idea of Hurts throwing to Jefferson on the NFC side and Mahomes reuniting with Hill and still finding Kelce on the AFC side is surely enticing, there will not be the traditional Pro Bowl game that fans are so accustomed to this season.

Instead, the NFL changed the format for the "Pro Bowl Games" that will feature three flag football games and a series of competitions that will include a relay race.