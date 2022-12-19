Robert Saleh Supports Jets QB Zach Wilson, Blasts 'Instant-Coffee' World in NFL

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Perhaps there was a time in the NFL when quarterbacks were given more time before they were expected to be franchise cornerstones, but New York Jets signal-caller Zach Wilson was thrown into the big-market spotlight as soon as the AFC East team selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Head coach Robert Saleh wishes that wasn't the case.

"The frustrating thing is that this kid is going to be a good quarterback, but the NFL and this new instant-coffee world that we're in just doesn't want to give people time," Saleh said of Wilson, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. "So, we look at him and he's just nitpicked with a fine-tooth comb."

Saleh benched Wilson this season, although the BYU product was back under center for Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions because Mike White was sidelined with fractured ribs. It remains to be seen whether White will return for Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson went 18-for-35 for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the loss to Detroit.

Saleh said he was "pumped" for the quarterback because he took the "big step" of overcoming some adversity during the game and leading a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

Whichever quarterback is under center for the 7-7 Jets will need to get them back on track after three straight losses if they are going to make the postseason. New York is one game behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins for the final two AFC wild-card spots.