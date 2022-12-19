MLB Rumors: Padres' Xander Bogaerts Felt Red Sox's Contract Offer Was 'a Slap'

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

Xander Bogaerts reportedly felt disrespected by the Boston Red Sox before he chose to sign with the San Diego Padres on an 11-year, $280 million deal.

According to Joon Lee of ESPN, Bogaerts "would have seriously considered" a contract extension in the range of Trevor Story's six-year, $140 million pact that he signed with the Red Sox ahead of the 2022 campaign.

However, the American League East team instead offered him one more year and $30 million on top of the three years and $60 million he had remaining on his previous deal. Someone close to the shortstop said he interpreted that offer as "a slap."

