Brazil Still No. 1 in FIFA Rankings Despite Argentina Winning World Cup vs. France

Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Argentina may be champions of the world, but they aren't going to be No. 1 in the updated FIFA rankings.

Dale Johnson of ESPN FC noted South American rival Brazil will maintain their top spot this month after reaching the quarterfinals of the World Cup. Brazil lost to Croatia in those quarterfinals, although the defeat came via a penalty shootout.

Argentina won the World Cup for the first time since 1986 thanks to its victory over France on Sunday, which also came via a penalty shootout.

Here is a look at the latest top 10 in the FIFA rankings:

1. Brazil

2. Argentina

3. France

4. Belgium

5. England

6. Netherlands

7. Croatia

8. Italy

9. Portugal

10. Spain

The United States, which advanced out of the group stage before losing to the Netherlands in the round of 16, is the highest-ranked team in the CONCACAF at No. 13. Mexico is No. 15.

Johnson explained Brazil only held onto their top spot because Sunday's final went into a penalty shootout. Had either France or Argentina won in regular time or even extra time, they would have propelled to the top spot.

However, victories that come via a penalty shootout are worth fewer ranking points.

Argentina also defeated the Netherlands in the quarterfinals in a penalty shootout.

Still, Lionel Messi and Co. surely aren't too concerned with the FIFA rankings after prevailing on the sport's biggest stage. It was the first World Cup title for the legendary superstar and was something of a mic-drop moment in the debate about who is the greatest player of all time.

It wasn't without challenge from someone who is well on his way to becoming a part of those GOAT debates.

Kylian Mbappé notched a hat trick, with the first two goals coming in the 80th and 81st minutes after France fell behind 2-0. That flurry forced extra time, but it appeared as if Messi won it with a goal in the 108th minute.

Mbappé wasn't done, though, as he scored the equalizer on a penalty in the 118th minute.

They each converted their attempts in the penalty shootout as well, but Messi's teammates helped his side prevail in one of the most memorable showdowns in the sport's history.