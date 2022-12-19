Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

