Fantasy Football Week 16: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

Fantasy Football Week 16: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat ProjectionsDecember 19, 2022
Zack Moss has gone from seldom-used running back in Buffalo to backup in Indianapolis and now, potentially, to difference-maker in fantasy football league playoffs.
Moss could play an important role in fantasy football circles in Week 16 and beyond if he is the feature back inside the Indianapolis Colts offense.
The 25-year-old took over on Saturday after Jonathan Taylor left in the first quarter with a high ankle sprain.
Moss is one of a few running backs who will be late additions to fantasy squads in the next week as teams prepare for vital postseason matchups
Royce Freeman and Tyler Allgeier could also be considered off the waiver wire for Week 16 based on their Week 15 performances.
Week 16 Rankings
1. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
4. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
5. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
6. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
7. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
8. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
9. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA
10. Davante Adams, WR, LV
11. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
12. Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
13. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
14. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
15. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
16. Josh Allen, QB, BUF
17. James Conner, RB, ARI
18. Travis Kelce, TE, KC
19. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
20. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis
The high ankle sprain suffered by Jonathan Taylor on Saturday likely means the top fantasy football draft pick is out for the season.
The Indianapolis Colts have no reason to risk Taylor's ankle as a four-win team.
That opens the door for Zack Moss to be the starting running back for the next three weeks.
Moss ran for 81 yards on 24 carries in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Before Saturday, Moss had been used sparingly inside the Colts offense in a reserve role.
Moss and Deon Jackson will receive waiver-wire attention ahead of Week 16's clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Moss should be the feature back and the better fantasy football pickup, and he could be the difference-maker in a fantasy playoff matchup.
Stat Projection: 20 carries, 85 yards, TD
Royce Freeman, RB, Houston
Royce Freeman unexpectedly launched himself into the fantasy football sphere on Sunday.
Freeman ran for 51 yards in the Houston Texans' overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Freeman was elevated to a featured role because of the injury suffered by Dameon Pierce last week.
The former Denver Broncos running back could be an alternative option on the waiver wire to Moss if the Colts player is not available in your league.
The Texans face a tough matchup on paper against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, and that could lead to a slow offensive day.
However, Freeman may be one of the best running back options on the waiver wire because the list of players to add is dwindling following injuries and the willingness of some teams to play younger players.
Stat Projection: 12 carries, 45 yards
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta
Tyler Allgeier produced the first 100-yard rushing game of his career on Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons.
The Atlanta offense should see a heavy dose of Allgeier next to fellow rookie Desmond Ridder over the next three weeks.
Atlanta is still technically alive for the NFC South title, but its focus is clearly on developing Ridder in the few starts he can get.
It would make sense to partner Allgeier with Ridder so that the Falcons coaching staff gets a taste of what the future may look like on offense.
Allgeier has 10 or more carries in each of the last three weeks, and he found the end zone on Sunday.
Now may finally be the time to buy fantasy stock in Allgeier with Atlanta focusing on its younger players.
Stat Projection: 14 carries, 80 yards, TD