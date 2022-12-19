Fantasy Football Week 16: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

0 of 4

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Zack Moss has gone from seldom-used running back in Buffalo to backup in Indianapolis and now, potentially, to difference-maker in fantasy football league playoffs.

Moss could play an important role in fantasy football circles in Week 16 and beyond if he is the feature back inside the Indianapolis Colts offense.

The 25-year-old took over on Saturday after Jonathan Taylor left in the first quarter with a high ankle sprain.

Moss is one of a few running backs who will be late additions to fantasy squads in the next week as teams prepare for vital postseason matchups

Royce Freeman and Tyler Allgeier could also be considered off the waiver wire for Week 16 based on their Week 15 performances.