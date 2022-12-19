    Fantasy Football Week 16: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

    Joe TanseyDecember 19, 2022

      MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 17: Zack Moss #21 of the Indianapolis Colts carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
      Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

      Zack Moss has gone from seldom-used running back in Buffalo to backup in Indianapolis and now, potentially, to difference-maker in fantasy football league playoffs.

      Moss could play an important role in fantasy football circles in Week 16 and beyond if he is the feature back inside the Indianapolis Colts offense.

      The 25-year-old took over on Saturday after Jonathan Taylor left in the first quarter with a high ankle sprain.

      Moss is one of a few running backs who will be late additions to fantasy squads in the next week as teams prepare for vital postseason matchups

      Royce Freeman and Tyler Allgeier could also be considered off the waiver wire for Week 16 based on their Week 15 performances.

    Week 16 Rankings

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 15: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of the game at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
      Steph Chambers/Getty Images

      1. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF

      3. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC

      4. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV

      5. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN

      6. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE

      7. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO

      8. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN

      9. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA

      10. Davante Adams, WR, LV

      11. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN

      12. Miles Sanders, RB, PHI

      13. Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI

      14. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC

      15. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL

      16. Josh Allen, QB, BUF

      17. James Conner, RB, ARI

      18. Travis Kelce, TE, KC

      19. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG

      20. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL

    Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis

      Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss (21) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
      AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

      The high ankle sprain suffered by Jonathan Taylor on Saturday likely means the top fantasy football draft pick is out for the season.

      The Indianapolis Colts have no reason to risk Taylor's ankle as a four-win team.

      That opens the door for Zack Moss to be the starting running back for the next three weeks.

      Moss ran for 81 yards on 24 carries in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

      Before Saturday, Moss had been used sparingly inside the Colts offense in a reserve role.

      Moss and Deon Jackson will receive waiver-wire attention ahead of Week 16's clash with the Los Angeles Chargers.

      Moss should be the feature back and the better fantasy football pickup, and he could be the difference-maker in a fantasy playoff matchup.

      Stat Projection: 20 carries, 85 yards, TD

    Royce Freeman, RB, Houston

      HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 18: Royce Freeman #26 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
      Bob Levey/Getty Images

      Royce Freeman unexpectedly launched himself into the fantasy football sphere on Sunday.

      Freeman ran for 51 yards in the Houston Texans' overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

      Freeman was elevated to a featured role because of the injury suffered by Dameon Pierce last week.

      The former Denver Broncos running back could be an alternative option on the waiver wire to Moss if the Colts player is not available in your league.

      The Texans face a tough matchup on paper against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, and that could lead to a slow offensive day.

      However, Freeman may be one of the best running back options on the waiver wire because the list of players to add is dwindling following injuries and the willingness of some teams to play younger players.

      Stat Projection: 12 carries, 45 yards

    Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta

      NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 18: Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Atlanta Falcons scores a touchdown during the third quarter in the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on December 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
      Chris Graythen/Getty Images

      Tyler Allgeier produced the first 100-yard rushing game of his career on Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons.

      The Atlanta offense should see a heavy dose of Allgeier next to fellow rookie Desmond Ridder over the next three weeks.

      Atlanta is still technically alive for the NFC South title, but its focus is clearly on developing Ridder in the few starts he can get.

      It would make sense to partner Allgeier with Ridder so that the Falcons coaching staff gets a taste of what the future may look like on offense.

      Allgeier has 10 or more carries in each of the last three weeks, and he found the end zone on Sunday.

      Now may finally be the time to buy fantasy stock in Allgeier with Atlanta focusing on its younger players.

      Stat Projection: 14 carries, 80 yards, TD

