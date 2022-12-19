X

    Twitter Hypes Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux for Dominant Showing in Win over Commanders

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 19, 2022

    LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 18: New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) teammates celebrate with him after he scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown during the New York Giants game versus the Washington Commanders on December 18, 2022, at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New York Giants have the inside track on a playoff spot thanks in large part to their rookie defensive end.

    Despite an inconsistent offensive performance, the New York Giants escaped Sunday's NFC East showdown with a 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The teams tied two weeks ago and had identical 7-5-1 records entering the game, but the Giants moved ahead with a critical head-to-head win.

    While Saquon Barkley is often the headliner for New York and scored a touchdown, it was defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux who stole the show. He finished with 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and, most importantly, a defensive touchdown.

    The Oregon product received plenty of love on social media:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KAYVON THIBODEAUX RECOVERS HIS OWN STRIP SACK FOR GIANTS TD 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/BReTvVUDAS">pic.twitter.com/BReTvVUDAS</a>

    NFL Research @NFLResearch

    2022 5th-overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is the first <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a> rookie with a fumble recovery TD &amp; 1+ sack in a game since sacks became an official stat in 1982.<br><br>The last rookie to do so was Washington's Chase Young in Week 14 of his 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year season.

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    Kayvon Thibodeaux strip sacked Taylor Heinicke within 2.50 seconds after the snap and then recovered the fumble to score a TD.<br><br>The Giants win probability rose from 32.0% to 48.8% as a result of the play.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGvsWAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGvsWAS</a> | Powered by <a href="https://twitter.com/awscloud?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@awscloud</a> <a href="https://t.co/UphYtmjM19">pic.twitter.com/UphYtmjM19</a>

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Man <a href="https://twitter.com/kayvont?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kayvont</a> is bringing an A++ contest-wrecking game tonight.

    Nora Princiotti @NoraPrinciotti

    Kayvon is on FIRE

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Giants fans watching Kayvon Thibodeaux like… <a href="https://t.co/OI7uEdFXCz">pic.twitter.com/OI7uEdFXCz</a>

    M.G. @MarcasG

    I was told Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't have enough competitive fire.

    Judy Battista @judybattista

    Kayvon is a beast tonight.

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    Kayvon Thibodeaux has been nothing short of great in this game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux is having an UNREAL first half 💪<br><br>7 Tackles (6 solo)<br>3 TFL<br>1 Sack<br>1 Fumble Recovery<br>1 TD <a href="https://t.co/Dn2y0zODmU">pic.twitter.com/Dn2y0zODmU</a>

    CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ

    Kayvon Thibodeaux is the only rookie since at least 2000 with 10 tackles, a sack and a defensive TD in a game 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/jVWfmyTuub">pic.twitter.com/jVWfmyTuub</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Remember Kayvon Thibodeaux when there's silly draft discourse this year

    New York seized control and built a 14-3 lead in a first half that included an 18-play, 97-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock and featured a 4th-and-9 conversion and a direct snap to Barkley for a touchdown run.

    Yet it was still Thibodeaux who made the big play with a strip-sack before he recovered the fumble he forced and returned it for a touchdown. He was in takeover mode even beyond the highlight play, creating constant pressure and standing out against the running game.

    All the pressure was on the Giants defense when their offense went stagnant in the second half with just two field goals, but the unit answered the call. Thibodeaux didn't replicate his statistical dominance of the first half, but he still drew double teams, opened up blitzing lanes for his teammates and sped up Taylor Heinicke's internal clock.

    Naturally, he was the one making the tackle at the 1-yard line on Washington's final drive that stalled in a goal-to-go situation in the final minute.

    Now Thibodeaux and the rest of the Giants will turn their attention to a Christmas Eve matchup and potential playoff preview against the Minnesota Vikings.

