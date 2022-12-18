Zach Wilson Called Out by NFL Twitter as Jets Lose to Lions with Mike White Injured

Zach Wilson Called Out by NFL Twitter as Jets Lose to Lions with Mike White InjuredDecember 18, 2022
Zach Wilson's short NFL career has been a siren song for the New York Jets. It's hard to ignore the tantalizing upside and ability, but behind that facade awaits a rocky shore.
Sunday was the latest wreck. Wilson's struggles contributed to New York's 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions, although the defense's inability to protect a late lead didn't help.
Still, Wilson and the Jets had 1:49 left on the clock late in the fourth quarter and all three timeouts, only needing to get into field-goal range to force overtime. Instead, he took two sacks on the final drive and could only get the Jets to the Detroit 40-yard line, setting up a 58-yard field-goal attempt for Greg Zuerlein that was missed short.
On the day, Wilson finished 18-of-35 for 317 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, taking four sacks.
While there was plenty of blame to go around in the loss, NFL Twitter honed in on the second-year quarterback:
The Jet Press @TheJetPress
Here's the Zach Wilson thread:<br><br>Credit for Wilson for getting the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> in a position to win. He made a few big boy throws.<br><br>That said his mistakes and inaccuracy was a large part of the reason they lost.<br><br>Jets had open WRs almost every play. Wilson missed half of them. (1/3)
Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny
This is coming apart at the seams for Zach Wilson. He looks rattled, teammates frustrated, fans restless. Season on the line - feels like the defense is gonna have to make a play that changes the game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>
The Jets are floundering. Sunday's loss was their fifth in the past seven games, dropping them to 7-7 on the season. Their odds of reaching the postseason are fading, and fast. Contrast that to the Lions (7-7), who have won six of their last seven and suddenly are firmly in the NFC playoff mix.
Some of the Jets' turbulence comes from the all-or-nothing play of Wilson, who can absolutely take your breath away on consecutive plays for completely different reasons. Sunday was the perfect microcosm of his career in that regard:
New York Jets @nyjets
BOOM!<a href="https://twitter.com/ZachWilson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZachWilson</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/cj_uzomah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cj_uzomah</a> for six!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsNYJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsNYJ</a> on CBS <a href="https://t.co/An1VAViD4m">pic.twitter.com/An1VAViD4m</a>
New York Jets @nyjets
.<a href="https://twitter.com/ZachWilson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZachWilson</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/jsmoothiiee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jsmoothiiee</a> for 50!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsNYJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsNYJ</a> on CBS <a href="https://t.co/T0vpx56dpQ">pic.twitter.com/T0vpx56dpQ</a>
NFL @NFL
Picked! <a href="https://twitter.com/Lions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lions</a> are deep into Jets territory following the turnover. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnePride?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnePride</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DETvsNYJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DETvsNYJ</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/nW0d7KOLXR">https://t.co/nW0d7KOLXR</a> <a href="https://t.co/bWg1ZQV9UJ">pic.twitter.com/bWg1ZQV9UJ</a>
Wilson undoubtedly has more talent than Mike White, who missed Sunday's game with fractured ribs. But there was a reason the Jets turned to White as the starter and moved Wilson to the third-stringer or inactive role for the past three games.
The Jets seemed to have more stability on offense with White under center. Wilson offers far more chaos.
On Sunday, a steady hand may have been enough to earn a win. But it's hard to know where Wilson will steer the ship on a weekly basis, and this latest game wasn't the exception.