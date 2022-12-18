Cowboys Rumors: Jerry Jones Personally Called Odell Beckham Jr. After Hilton Deal

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues his push to sign Odell Beckham Jr., even calling the receiver personally after the team signed T.Y. Hilton, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The signing of Hilton seemingly indicated the Cowboys were out on Beckham, who reportedly hasn't progressed well enough from his torn ACL and might not be available until mid-January, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

Jones still continues to speak to Beckham "almost exclusively" with the attempt to sign the star wideout.

Jones was confident the team would sign Beckham when speaking about the situation on Thursday.

"Odell's going to join us," Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today. "There's a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I'll look to the future. But most of it being about now."

The Cowboys have put on a significant recruiting effort to land Beckham, who sat courtside at the Dallas Mavericks game alongside Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs earlier this month.

The Buffalo Bills and New York Giants are considered his other top suitors.

According to Rapoport, Beckham wants guaranteed money this year and next season but could be as much as six weeks away from playing.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler previously reported another option for the veteran could be sitting out all this season before signing as a true free agent in March, where he would be arguably the top option available.

Beckham can be a difference-maker whenever he does play, as he showed last year with the Los Angeles Rams. He totaled five touchdowns in eight regular-season games with the team before adding two more in the playoffs on the way to a Super Bowl title.

The Cowboys also have Super Bowl aspirations this year after improving to 10-3 with a four-game winning streak.