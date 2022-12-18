X

    Justin Tucker Stuns Twitter After Missing Multiple FGs in Ravens' Loss to Browns

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 18, 2022

    Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) watches the flight of the ball after attempting a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    You know it's a bad day for the Baltimore Ravens when even Justin Tucker is struggling.

    The star Ravens kicker, a model of consistency during his NFL career, missed a 48-yard field goal and had a 50-yard attempt blocked in Baltimore's 13-3 loss against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

    NFL Network @nflnetwork

    BLOCKED 😳<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsCLE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsCLE</a> on NFL Network <br>📱: Stream on NFL+<a href="https://t.co/cucS9bbf12">pic.twitter.com/cucS9bbf12</a>

    And NFL Twitter couldn't believe what it was seeing:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Justin Tucker really missed a FG and had another one blocked 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/nMN0ZL2lXK">pic.twitter.com/nMN0ZL2lXK</a>

    PFF @PFF

    More surprising than the Vikings' comeback: <a href="https://t.co/gn16jjNSp6">pic.twitter.com/gn16jjNSp6</a>

    Tom Withers @twithersAP

    Tucker blocked. This is one to remember.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    Ryan Mink @ryanmink

    That's Justin Tucker's first miss from under 50 yards this season. He was 22-of-22.

    shamus @shamus_clancy

    I know he misses kicks at times, but that's the first time I can remember seeing Justin Tucker miss a FG on TV

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    The Vikings came back from 33-0 and Justin Tucker missed from inside 50 yards on the same day.<br><br>Can't wait to see what inexplicable wacky high jinks we get up to in Buffalo tonight.

    Aaron Nagler @AaronNagler

    Largest comeback ever. A Justin Tucker miss. Can't wait to see what historical moment we get in tonight's game.

    CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter @cjzero

    Justin Tucker just missed a FG, with this and that Vikings game y'all might want to get the survival shelter ready

    Bruce Nolan @BruceExclusive

    Justin Tucker missing a field goal on the day of the biggest comeback in NFL history feels right.

    Arif Hasan, but NFL 🏈 @ArifHasanNFL

    Coming back to twitter to express amazement at the Justin Tucker miss and going back to my cave now

    Mike Trainor @trainonova

    Tucker missing two kicks probably more unlikely than Vikes win.

    The irony of all ironies was that on the day Tucker went just 1-of-3 on field goals, stunning everybody, he also set the Ravens' all-time record for field goals made (355) with his lone conversion, surpassing Matt Stover.

    And Tucker shouldn't be singled out—this was a total team loss from Baltimore.

    The Ravens managed just 126 passing yards, as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (17-of-38 for 138 yards, one interception and three sacks) and his receiving corps struggled to get much going. The absence of Lamar Jackson was felt.

    And Tucker wasn't alone in his struggles. On a wintry, whipping day in Cleveland, Tucker's counterpart, Cade York, missed two field goals himself, finishing 2-of-4 on the day.

    York, however, isn't a guaranteed lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Tucker is arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history. Which made his multi-miss day all the more shocking.

    Justin Tucker Stuns Twitter After Missing Multiple FGs in Ravens' Loss to Browns
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    As for the Ravens, the loss bumped them to 9-5 on the season, dropping the team below the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) in the AFC North.

    The Browns (6-8), meanwhile, kept their slim playoff hopes alive. And all it took was some ugly football, a healthy dose of Nick Chubb (21 carries for 99 yards), the absence of Jackson and the ever-rare struggles of Tucker.

    As the old cliche goes, a win's a win. Cleveland will take it.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.