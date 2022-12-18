Justin Tucker Stuns Twitter After Missing Multiple FGs in Ravens' Loss to Browns

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

You know it's a bad day for the Baltimore Ravens when even Justin Tucker is struggling.

The star Ravens kicker, a model of consistency during his NFL career, missed a 48-yard field goal and had a 50-yard attempt blocked in Baltimore's 13-3 loss against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

And NFL Twitter couldn't believe what it was seeing:

The irony of all ironies was that on the day Tucker went just 1-of-3 on field goals, stunning everybody, he also set the Ravens' all-time record for field goals made (355) with his lone conversion, surpassing Matt Stover.

And Tucker shouldn't be singled out—this was a total team loss from Baltimore.

The Ravens managed just 126 passing yards, as backup quarterback Tyler Huntley (17-of-38 for 138 yards, one interception and three sacks) and his receiving corps struggled to get much going. The absence of Lamar Jackson was felt.

And Tucker wasn't alone in his struggles. On a wintry, whipping day in Cleveland, Tucker's counterpart, Cade York, missed two field goals himself, finishing 2-of-4 on the day.

York, however, isn't a guaranteed lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Tucker is arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history. Which made his multi-miss day all the more shocking.

As for the Ravens, the loss bumped them to 9-5 on the season, dropping the team below the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) in the AFC North.

The Browns (6-8), meanwhile, kept their slim playoff hopes alive. And all it took was some ugly football, a healthy dose of Nick Chubb (21 carries for 99 yards), the absence of Jackson and the ever-rare struggles of Tucker.

As the old cliche goes, a win's a win. Cleveland will take it.