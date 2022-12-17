Adam Silver Says NBA Adding Expansion Team in Mexico Is 'Definitely Possible'

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA currently has no plans to add an expansion team in Mexico, though commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday ahead of the league's Mexico City game between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat that adding a franchise south of the American border could eventually become reality.

"It's definitely possible," Silver said. "... I don't have a specific timeline right now in terms of expansion, but there's no doubt we will be looking seriously at Mexico City over time."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.