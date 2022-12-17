X

    Adam Silver Says NBA Adding Expansion Team in Mexico Is 'Definitely Possible'

    Erin WalshDecember 17, 2022

    MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - DECEMBER 17: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks to the media prior to the game of the Miami Heat against the San Antonio Spurs as part of the NBA Mexico Games 2022 on December 17, 2022 at Ciudad de Mexico Arena in Mexico City, Mexico. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    The NBA currently has no plans to add an expansion team in Mexico, though commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday ahead of the league's Mexico City game between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat that adding a franchise south of the American border could eventually become reality.

    "It's definitely possible," Silver said. "... I don't have a specific timeline right now in terms of expansion, but there's no doubt we will be looking seriously at Mexico City over time."

    Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

    With an NBA game in Mexico City today, Commissioner Adam Silver addressed a possible expansion team in Mexico. I believe two U.S. cities get expansion teams first but the league is serious about Mexico City and its market as Silver reiterated in his comments: <a href="https://t.co/ar7VaPF9dC">pic.twitter.com/ar7VaPF9dC</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

