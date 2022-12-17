Adam Silver Says NBA Adding Expansion Team in Mexico Is 'Definitely Possible'December 17, 2022
The NBA currently has no plans to add an expansion team in Mexico, though commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday ahead of the league's Mexico City game between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat that adding a franchise south of the American border could eventually become reality.
"It's definitely possible," Silver said. "... I don't have a specific timeline right now in terms of expansion, but there's no doubt we will be looking seriously at Mexico City over time."
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
With an NBA game in Mexico City today, Commissioner Adam Silver addressed a possible expansion team in Mexico. I believe two U.S. cities get expansion teams first but the league is serious about Mexico City and its market as Silver reiterated in his comments: <a href="https://t.co/ar7VaPF9dC">pic.twitter.com/ar7VaPF9dC</a>
