Billy Napier Doubted by Fans After Oregon State Routs Florida in Las Vegas Bowl

David Becker/Getty Images

The Florida Gators fell to the Oregon State Beavers 30-3 on Saturday in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, finishing the year with a 6-7 record in Billy Napier's first season as head coach.

Florida kicked a field goal with just seconds remaining on the clock to record its only points of the game.

The Gators were short-handed Saturday, with the biggest loss being quarterback Anthony Richardson, who opted out and declared for the 2023 NFL draft. However, the team's performance as a whole was still unacceptable.

Quarterback Jack Miller III completed just 13 of 22 passes for 180 yards. Running backs Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr. each rushed for just 14 yards, and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall caught four passes for 65 yards.

The offense was hideous, but the defense wasn't much better, allowing Oregon State to total 353 yards.

With Napier's squad putting together a disappointing performance Saturday, and for much of the season, Twitter questioned whether the Gators made the right decision in hiring him to replace Dan Mullen.

Before joining Florida, Napier spent four seasons at Louisiana, going 40-12 and 2-1 in bowl games.

Saturday's loss is frustrating for Florida and its fans, but Napier will likely be sticking around for longer than one season, and the Gators will be hoping the 2023 campaign goes far better.