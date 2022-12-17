X

    Fantasy Football Managers Lament Jonathan Taylor's Ankle Injury as Playoffs Begin

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 17, 2022

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 17: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
    Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

    Fantasy football managers were dealt a major blow Saturday when Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out early in Indy's game against the Minnesota Vikings with an ankle injury.

    After making a catch for 13 yards, Taylor left the field and entered the blue injury tent. It was determined shortly thereafter that he would not be able to return, leaving Deon Jackson and Zack Moss to split the backfield duties.

    In what is the first week of the playoffs in many fantasy football leagues, Taylor finished with a mere 2.3 points in point-per-reception leagues and 1.3 points in standard leagues.

    Amid Taylor's exit, many took to Twitter to bemoan the misfortune of fantasy football managers to roster JT:

    John Ewing 🦁 @johnewing

    Jonathan Taylor out for rest of game. <br><br>Fantasy owners in the playoffs: <a href="https://t.co/wsCgtG2l7e">pic.twitter.com/wsCgtG2l7e</a>

    Bendaya @BenZweimanDKN

    Also I have Jonathan Taylor and am retiring from season-long fantasy football deuces

    Brad Evans @NoisyHuevos

    Condolences to all of the Jonathan Taylor fantasy managers out there. That's a swift kick to the midsection. I know. I'm also one of them.

    Mitchel Inkrott @Mitchel_Inkrott

    Jonathan Taylor and Dalvin Cook hurting some fantasy playoff teams before the west coast even wakes up on Saturday.

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    Jonathan Taylor fantasy managers rn <a href="https://t.co/L1JIgR8zoG">pic.twitter.com/L1JIgR8zoG</a>

    Jake Winderman @jakewinderman

    Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Lockett to my playoff hopes...fantasy football is the worst <a href="https://t.co/8YfmeD101O">pic.twitter.com/8YfmeD101O</a>

    After Taylor rushed for an NFL-high 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, he was the consensus No. 1 overall pick in most fantasy leagues for 2022.

    Aside from a 161-yard, one-touchdown effort in Week 1, Taylor got off to a slow start, however, and has been unable to come close to matching last season's production.

    In five games after his Week 1 performance, Taylor rushed for 76 yards or fewer each time and didn't score a single touchdown.

    He was much better in the next four games, however, rushing for at least 82 yards in each game and scoring three touchdowns. Taylor entered Saturday having rushed for 861 yards and four touchdowns on the year.

    Given his strong play over the past months, fantasy football managers with Taylor on their team likely entered the fantasy playoffs with high hopes, but now they have a deep hole to dig out from.

