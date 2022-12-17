Mamdouh Elssbiay, Brandon Curry and Top Contestants Competing at 2022 Mr. Olympia

0 of 4

Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

The burning question when it's time to crown Mr. Olympia at Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend isn't if a top competitor can win, but how many times in a row he can claim the prestigious Sandow trophy.

For Lee Haney and Ron Coleman, it was eight consecutive wins. For Phil Heath, it was seven straight. And for the sport's most famous bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger, it was six in a row (seven total).

If reigning champion Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay can outmuscle the field this year at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday night, he'll have a three-peat.

In addition to taking home some hefty hardware, the winner will claim an unspecified portion of the $1.6 million total prize purse.

Last year, Elssbiay flexed his way to a $400,000 payday, so it's likely that will be the amount paid out for the 2022 winner as well.

Pre-judging kicked off on Friday, with top contestants like Elssbiay, Brandon Curry and William Bonac revealing the bulked-up packages they are bringing to the Mr. O stage this time out.

Curry, who didn't participate in 2021, could be Elssbiay's biggest threat considering that he won back in 2019 and was the runner-up in 2021.

Hadi Choopan took third last year, so he might bring the kind of physique that could thwart Big Ramy, and then there's fan favorite Nick Walker, who won the Arnold Classic in 2021 and placed fifth at Mr. Olympia last year.

Heath has become something of an ambassador for the sport, and he'll be on the scene for this year's event. So get those protein shakes ready bodybuilding fans, this one should be as good as getting that new personal best on the bench press.

Here's how to watch and a closer look at the top contenders.