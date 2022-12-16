Eric Hosmer DFA'd by Red Sox After Acquiring Wyatt Mills in Trade with Royals

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer has been designated for assignment in order to make room for right-hander Wyatt Mills on the 40-man roster.

Boston acquired Mills in a trade with the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-hander Jacob Wallace.

The Red Sox acquired Hosmer, Max Ferguson, Corey Rosier and cash from the San Diego Padres at the 2022 trade deadline in exchange for pitching prospect Jay Groome. San Diego paid Hosmer's deal down to the minimum, saving Boston roughly $44 million, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported at the time of the transaction.

Had the Red Sox not designated him for assignment, they wouldn't have had to pay Hosmer more than $760,000 in a season through 2025.

Hosmer spent seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals before joining the Padres in 2018. After winning four Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger award in Kansas City, Hosmer underperformed in San Diego, and the team initially tried to trade him in the Juan Soto deal, but he opted to decline a trade to the Washington Nationals as part of his no-trade clause.

The 33-year-old appeared in just 14 games for the Red Sox in 2022, slashing .244/.320/.311 with four RBI.

With Hosmer on his way out of Boston, Bobby Dalbec and Triston Casas are expected to be the main first basemen for the Red Sox in 2023. Casas is the No. 2 ranked prospect in Boston's system behind shortstop Marcelo Mayer.

Hosmer is the second player DFA'd by the Red Sox in the last two days, joining infielder Jeter Downs, who was designated to make room for Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who was signed to a five-year, $90 million deal.

Mills, meanwhile, is expected to join Boston's bullpen. He made his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners in 2021 and appeared in 27 games split between the M's and Royals in 2022, posting a 4.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 29.1 innings.

The Red Sox likely aren't done making moves this winter. After losing Xander Bogaerts to the Padres in free agency, the club has been linked to free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. Additionally, Boston's efforts to extend third baseman Rafael Devers are "intensifying."