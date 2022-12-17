Realistic Trades to Move Some of the NHL's Worst Contracts

0 of 5

Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a salary-cap league, there is always going to be deep analysis of each team's cap situation and every contract.

Every dollar a team spends on one player or one position is a dollar they will not have for another player, position or need. Some contracts look like head-scratchers the minute pen gets put to paper, and they are viewed as unmovable or albatross deals that will forever sink a team's cap situation.

But there are always creative ways for teams to dump other undesirable contracts.

Sometimes it takes adding a sweetener to convince a team to take on that financial commitment. Other times it requires that, as well as retained salary or even a third team that can retain additional salary. Or it could be as simple as swapping two bad contracts. And sometimes it just requires another team that needs to commit dollars to reach the cap floor.

In other words, there is usually a way to make it work.

So, with that in mind, let's take a look at some of the NHL's worst contracts and see if we can come up with ways to maybe help some teams out.

It can even be a good thing for the players to get fresh starts elsewhere.