10 Trade Candidates Who Could Push Stanley Cup Contenders Over the Top

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The NHL trade deadline is still a few months away, but it is not too soon to start thinking about which players could help put some of the Stanley Cup contenders over the top.

While "the big trade" might not always lead to a championship for every team that makes one, most Stanley Cup winners tend to add somebody to their roster to help out.

Colorado added Artturi Lehkonen last year. Tampa Bay traded for Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow before that. The Capitals nabbed Michal Kempný in 2018, while Pittsburgh acquired players like Carl Hagelin, Ron Hainsey and Trevor Daley to its back-to-back winners in 2016 and 2017. There is always somebody a team can add to make an impact.

With that in mind, let's take a look at 10 potential Stanley Cup contenders that are in most need of adding somebody that can put them over the top.

A few potential contenders did not make our list just because, at this point, they may not need anything or may already have help on the way from within.

The Lightning, for example, have spent most of the season playing without Anthony Cirelli and just saw him return earlier this month. Florida has been without Aaron Ekblad for a handful of games and has an Anthony Duclair return on the horizon. Carolina hopes it can get Max Pacioretty back in time for the playoff push. The Penguins should be getting a top defender in Kris Letang back relatively soon.

But as for some other potential contenders? Let's take a look at what they might need.