Russell Wilson, Tee Higgins, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 15

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Russell Wilson will not be on the field for the Denver Broncos in Week 15.

Wilson was officially listed as out on Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Broncos quarterback passed the concussion protocol, but will not play, per Broncos team reporter Aric DiLalla.

Wilson has been in concussion protocol all week after he suffered the head injury in Week 14.

While Wilson will not be on the field, Tee Higgins is trending in the right direction to play on Sunday.

Higgins was at the center of a controversial circumstance last week, as he played a single snap before leaving the field.

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver practiced on Friday in what could be viewed as a positive development ahead of Sunday.

Below is a look at updates on the other significant fantasy football stars dealing with injuries ahead of Week 15.

Russell Wilson, QB, DEN: out (concussion)

Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: questionable (hamstring)



Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN: questionable (finger)



Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: returned to practice Friday (concussion), per NESN's Zack Cox



Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE: returned to practice Friday, per Cox



Damien Harris, RB, NE: limited in practice (thigh), per NFL.com.



Marquise Brown, WR, ARI: questionable (illness)



Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT: not listed on injury report (foot)



Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT: not listed on injury report (hip)



David Montgomery, RB, CHI: not listed on injury report (Illness)



Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU: out (ankle)



Jeff Wilson, RB, MIA: questionable (hip)



Kenny Pickett, QB, PIT: doubtful (concussion)



DJ Moore, WR, CAR: questionable (ankle)



Chase Claypool, WR, CHI: out (knee)

Russell Wilson Practices Friday

Russell Wilson will not play on Sunday.

He will be replaced by Brett Rypien for the clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

Rypien threw a touchdown pass in relief of Wilson, but he only had 16 yards and completed four of his eight pass attempts in Week 14.

Rypien had 225 passing yards and no touchdown passes in his lone start this season in Week 7 against the New York Jets.

Jeudy and Greg Dulcich are most affected by Wilson's absence. Courtland Sutton is out for Sunday. Running back Latavius Murray carries a bit more fantasy value.

Taylor Heinicke, Desmond Ridder and Andy Dalton are among the potential waiver-wire candidates to add at quarterback.

Tee Higgins Listed as Questionable

Tee Higgins is officially listed as questionable for the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out for most of last week's game against the Cleveland Browns.

He did practice on Friday, as well as teammate and fellow wide receiver Tyler Boyd, which is a positive sign for his hopes to play on Sunday.

Higgins played one snap last week and then did not feature in the AFC North to the ire of fantasy football players.

There may be some lost trust between fantasy players and the Bengals regarding Higgins' status for Week 15.

Higgins produced back-to-back 100-yard games in Weeks 11 and 12 and scored three times in five weeks leading up to Week 14.

Higgins could play a large role in the Cincinnati offense, as usual, if he does see the field against Tampa Bay.

If he can't play, Michael Gallup, Elijah Moore and Mack Hollins are among the players to pick up off the waiver wire.