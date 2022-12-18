Way-Too-Early Preview of World Cup 2026

1 of 4

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Let's start with the basics. The 2026 Men's World Cup will take place across three countries: Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Despite the decision to hold Qatar 2022 midway through the club season—making it a winter tournament for European teams—the next iteration will revert back to the June-July schedule we're used to. No opening date has been confirmed just yet.

Undoubtedly the headline alteration for 2026 is the addition of 16 extra teams, expanding the field by 50 percent to 48 in total. FIFA initially indicated this would break down into 16 groups of three, a format that was put forward to ensure every country goes for the win in their two confirmed games.

However, FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently indicated the success of the traditional groups of four in Qatar is likely to cause a rethink. Twelve groups of four seem more palatable, but there is likely to be a fair bit of toing and froing as the governing body does what it can to maximise profits from television rights for the competition.

A greater number of teams, of course, means more opportunity for nations to qualify who otherwise wouldn't make it. The initial reform outlined 16 spots for Europe, nine for Africa, eight for Asia, six each for South America and North America plus one guaranteed spot for Oceania for the first time ever.

When you add in the host nations, whose participation is deducted from the relevant confederation's allocation, that still only makes up 46 teams. FIFA's opening plan involves a six-team play-off for the final two spots.

The United States will be the main hub for those looking to grab tickets, especially from the quarter-finals onward. USA will host 60 matches, while Canada and Mexico are booked to put on 10 each.

All knockout games from the quarter-finals on will take place in the U.S., with MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey), SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California) and AT&T Stadium (Dallas) among the favourites to host the final. Mexico City's Estadio Azteca is the most famous footballing arena in the competition—a stadium in which both Pelé and Diego Maradona have lifted the trophy—and will become the first to host matches at three World Cups. A nice bit of history, even if the classic location is being overlooked for the bigger matches.

It's worth noting that, with FIFA yet to confirm the format, it's hard to dissect exactly how the knockout stages will play out in terms of numbers and if there will be more than one bracket.