Yankees' Updated Rotation, Payroll After Carlos Rodón's Reported $162M Contract

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The New York Yankees bolstered their starting rotation Thursday by signing left-hander Carlos Rodón, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Rodón's new contract will reportedly earn him $162 million over six years and includes a full no-trade clause. USA Today's Bob Nightengale provided a contract breakdown, noting that Rodón will receive $22 million in 2023 as well as a $5 million signing bonus:

The addition of Rodón brings New York's projected total payroll to $247.2 million, per Spotrac.

The 30-year-old joins a star-studded rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas. With Rodón added to the mix, the Yankees' starting pitching staff has the chance to be among the best in the American League.

Rodón will likely be inserted as the No. 2 starter behind Cole, who led the majors and set a franchise record with 257 strikeouts last season. Rodón wasn't too far behind with 237 strikeouts, giving New York a lethal one-two combination.

An All-Star in each of the least two seasons, Rodón notched a 2.88 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP in 178 innings on his way to a 14-8 record in 2022. He appears to have fully recovered from his 2019 Tommy John surgery to become one of the most consistent pitchers in MLB.

The Yankees rotation was dominated by right-handers last season, with 2022 All-Star Cortes as the team's only southpaw. Rodón gives New York another lefty hurler, which will surely pay off come playoff time.

With multiple pitchers who have ace potential, the Yankees have increased their chances at making it back to the World Series for the first time since 2009.