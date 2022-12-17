WWE Tribute to the Troops 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

LA Knight made the mistake of poking the proverbial bear in Bray Wyatt and Friday night on SmackDown, was presented with the haunting imagery of Uncle Howdy live and in person. Saturday, he was confronted with a monster of a different sort.

The Monster Among Monsters, Braun Strowman.

Knight tried to cut Strowman down to size, focusing his attack on the big man's tree-like legs. It worked, momentarily, with the braggadocios heel targeting the left leg of the former Universal champion.

Strowman fought back, though, and used his power advantage to muscle Knight up for a powerbomb and score the pinfall victory.

Like most matches on this card, there was not a ton to the in-ring action but it was interesting to see Knight beaten so decisively here when he is currently involved in such a high-profile feud with Wyatt.

Of course, management likely realizes that the die-hard fans are not likely to tune in and thus, a loss will mean nothing to his credibility. New eyes watching the show, though, will see that he was just destroyed by someone who is clearly superior and if they stick around for a few weeks, it may minimalize the effect his ongoing program has on them.

Result

Strowman pinned Knight

Grade

C

Top Moments

A stirring rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by Chief Warrant Officer Dennis White kicked off the show, followed by a celebration of WWE's two decades of saluting the troops.