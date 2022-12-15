Bengals' Joe Burrow Deflects Tom Brady Comparisons: 'I Play the Game My Own Way'

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Joe Burrow has drawn some comparisons to Tom Brady throughout his young career for his style of play and immediate NFL success, but the Cincinnati Bengals star doesn't make a big deal of it.

"I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom and I'm Joe," Burrow said Wednesday, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official site.

"I really just think that I play the game my own way. I kind of have a little bit of everybody. I wouldn't say there's one thing I do the best. But I would say that I do everything with the best of them. I wouldn't say I really have a glaring weakness."

Burrow has emerged as one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL, leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season in just his second year in the league. He was ranked the No. 5 quarterback in the NFL in a poll of league personnel before the season, with one offensive coach saying he "might be the closest thing" to Brady.

Former Brady teammates Kevin Faulk, Ted Karras and Alex Cappa discussed the comparisons this week for Jay Morrison and Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Burrow also admitted there were some similarities in their game.

"I have the quick release," the quarterback said. "I've become really efficient with my lower body, getting the ball out and seeing the defense."

The Bengals are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, giving Burrow the first chance to go head-to-head against Brady.