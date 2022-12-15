Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Discusses Bills Game amid Criticism: 'It Snows in Alabama'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seemingly isn't too concerned about the possibility of cold and snowy weather when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills on the road Saturday night.

While speaking to reporters Wednesday, the former University of Alabama star made it clear that he has experienced snow before, saying: "It snowed in Alabama my first year. So it snows in Alabama, guys. People don't know that."

With regard to the weather on Saturday, Tua added: "Could be snowing, could rain, I don't know. It's a mindset thing, really, and if I'm too focused and worried about, is it too cold? Can I grab the ball or not? Then I'm focused on the wrong things and it'll be hard to play that way."

Tagovailoa may have seen snow before, but as a native of Hawai'i who played his college football in Alabama and plays his pro football in Florida, it hasn't likely been often.

Per the National Weather Service, the most snowfall in a single year in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, dating back to 1948 is seven inches back in 1959-60. Since then, Tuscaloosa has never had more than four inches in a single year.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo, New York, area often reaches or exceeds 100 inches of snow in a year and got up to 97.4 inches in 2021-22, according to the National Weather Service.

Buffalo is already at 36.9 inches in 2022-23 after the massive storm that hit the area last month, forcing a scheduled home game against the Cleveland Browns to be moved to the Detroit Lions' Ford Field.

Weather is often unpredictable and difficult to forecast in Buffalo, but all signs point toward Saturday being the worst weather game of Tua's career.

The Bills' stadium is located in Orchard Park, New York, and per Weather.com, Saturday's forecast is predicting up to three inches of snow, winds of up to 15 mph and a low temperature of 26 degrees.

When the Dolphins played a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, they used heaters on the sideline in 55-degree weather, which has left many to wonder how they will handle the harsher conditions in Buffalo.

Weather was a major factor in the Dolphins' 21-19 Week 3 win over the Bills, as the extreme heat was a struggle for many of Buffalo's players, especially along the offensive line.

While Miami had the advantage that time, cold and snowy weather figures to play right into the hands of the Bills on Saturday.

The 10-3 Bills can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the 8-5 Dolphins, and while a win wouldn't clinch the AFC East, it would put Buffalo on the precipice of a third consecutive division title.