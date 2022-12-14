X

    Texans Rumors: Lovie Smith 'Could Be' on Hot Seat; Eagles' Jonathan Gannon Linked

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 14, 2022

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 11: Head coach Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans looks on prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
    Sam Hodde/Getty Images

    Lovie Smith could wind up being one-and-done as Houston Texans head coach.

    Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Smith is currently on "shaky ground" amid the team's 1-11-1 start.

    Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is reportedly among the names that would be atop Texans general manager Nick Caserio's list of candidates. Gannon interviewed for the position after the Texans fired David Culley last offseason.

